Tuesday evening, the St. Peter swim and dive team was locked in an incredibly close dual against the Mankato East Cougars. Despite charging hard in the last final events, the Saints fell just short falling 94-92 to the Cougars.
The varsity meet opened with the 200 yard medley relay where the team of Olivia Denzer, Maya Pettis, Jaiden Landsom and Eve Zimmerman finished second with a time of 2:06.5 to earn four team points.
In the 200 yard freestyle race, Hannah Denzer took first place with a time of 2:03.58 while Morgan Petersen (2:19.74) and Isabell Johnson (2:22.61) finished fourth and fifth.
Ellie Johnson claimed the top spot in the 200 yard individual medley race with a time of 2:30.25 with Pettis (2:37.99) and Anna Boomgaarden (2:38.32) finishing fourth and fifth.
In the 50 yard freestyle, Zimmerman (27.47) finished third and Sarah Coe (28.20) finished fifth.
Brianna Baker finished second in the 1 meter dive with a score of 153.60 while Anna Klatt (152.60) and Laura Klatt (150.60) earned third and fourth.
St. Peter took the top two spots in the 100 yard butterfly with Boomgaarden (1:09.14) and J. Landsom (1:09.74) finishing first and second. Selena Smit finished fifth in the event with a time of 1:11.94.
In the 100 yard freestyle race O. Denzer finished second with a time of 1:00.60 and Zimmerman (1:03.20) claimed fifth.
H. Denzer earned first in the 500 yard freestyle race with a time of 5:31.64 while E. Johnson (5:57.47) finished third.
The 200 yard freestyle relay race saw the team of Zimmerman, Petersen, E. Johnson and H. Denzer finish second with a time of 1:51.24 while the team of Smit, Coe, A. Landsom and Pettis (1:53.75) finished third.
O. Denzer took the top spot in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:07.01 while J. Landsom (1:09.50) and Trista Landsom (1:11.84) finished third and fifth.
St. Peter lost some ground in the 100 yard breastroke as Pettis was the team's top finished with a time of 1:21.60 to finish third and A. Landsom (1:26.00) finished fifth.
Going into the final event, the 400 yard freestyle relay race, the Saints trailed by 12 points, needing to take the top three finishes to win the dual. The team of Smit, Johnson, O. Denzer and H. Denzer cruised to first place with a time of 4:06.15 to earn eight points while the team of Petersen, Paige Wachal, J. Landsom and T. Landsom were able to finish second with a time of 4:21.12. It was the Cougars though that took the third spot and the final two points, holding on for the 94-92 win.
The Saints return to the pool Tuesday, Oct. 5 when they host the Mankato West Scarlets with races beginning at 6 p.m.