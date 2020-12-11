In the first ever St. Peter High School football virtual awards ceremony, six St. Peter players earned 2020 South Central Red District football awards Thursday night.
"We held our first and hopefully last ever zoom award event tonight for the football team," St. Peter head coach Brian Odland said. "We spoke all season about controlling what we could control. These young men had a lot of things come their way this year individually and as a team. I was proud of how they handled the adversity.
"The seniors really did a good job of providing leadership in such a crazy year."
All-District team honors go to: senior wide receiver/cornerback Ethan Grant, senior running back/outside linebacker Nathan Fogal, junior slot back/inside linebacker Vinny Guappone and junior guard/defensive end Connor Travaille.
All District Honorable Mention goes to: senior guard/defensive end Johnny Miller and senior running back/inside linebacker Ryan Sandland.
Grant also made Minnesota Football Coaches Association Class 4A Academic All State, Offensive MVP and Special Teams Player of the Year.
In other team awards: Travaille was selected the Most Valuable Lineman -The Big Man on Campus Award, and Sandland took the Defensive MVP award.
Fogal led the Saints in rushing with 40 carries for 158 yards (4.0 average). He also caught seven passes for 50 yards (7.1 average) and had three kick-off returns for 35 yards (11.7 average). On defense, Fogal ranked fourth on the team with 28 tackles, and he two fumble recoveries, one blocked kick and a safety.
Guappone ranked second in rushing with 34 carries for 129 yards (3.8 average) and one touchdown, and he led the Saints with six kickoff returns for 84 yards (14 average). He caught six passes for 62 yards (10.3 average) and one touchdown and one two point conversion. On defense, Guappone tied for second on the team with 31 tackles.
Sandland ranked third in rushing with 14 carries for 61 yards (4.4 average), and he led the defense with 36 tackles, plus a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.
The fourth leading rusher, Grant carried the ball eight times for 55 yards (6.9 average), he had two punt returns for 80 yards (40 average) and four kick-off returns for 64 yards (21.3 average). He led the Saints in receiving with eight catches for 307 yards (38.4 average) and four touchdowns. On defense, he had 15 tackles and an interception.
Junior quarterback Kole Guth led the Saints in passing, completing 21 of 61 attempts for 417 yards, five interceptions, five touchdowns and two, 2-point conversions. Quarterback Ashton Volk completed two of three passes for 18 yards.
Miller tied for second on the team with 31 tackles.
Travaille had 10 tackles.
Others with 10 or more tackles include junior linebacker Brogan Hanson with 21, junior cornerback Tyson Schmitz with 16 and four interceptions and junior safety Shea Hildebrandt with 13.
Senior running back/cornerback Jamarion Robinson rushed once for 3 yards, caught one pass for 4 yards and had three kick-off returns for 64 yards (21.3 average). On defense, he had nine tackles and one interception which he ran back for a touchdown.
Senior wide receiver/cornerback Carter Wendroth caught one pass for 12 yards and had five tackles.
Kicker Ryan Braun made four extra points.
The 2021 team captains will be Guappone, Hildebrandt and Hanson.