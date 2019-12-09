Snapping a five-game drought for their first win of the season, the Minnesota River boys downed host Windom 6-2 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs set the tone early on a power play goal by Matt Fink less than three minutes into the contest. Brock Olson and Jake Rimstad assisted. A little over a minute later, Brady Sowder scored after a handoff from Charlie Weick.
Helped by Weick and Brady Sowder, Shawn Lehtinen scored 23 seconds into the second period for a 3-0 Bulldog lead. With five minutes to go in the frame, Windom scored on a power play, but the Bulldogs erased it less than a minute later with Lehtinen once more getting help form Weick and Sowder to put the Bulldogs up 4-1.
Sowder scored on his own 6:40 into the third frame. Windom managed another score four minutes later, but Weick took a pass from Logan Throldahl at the 15:42 mark to seal the triumph.
The Bulldogs set 41 shots on goal, two less than Windom, but Mitch Kotek had 41 saves for his first career varsity win.
The Bulldogs host Albert Lea on Tuesday.