St. Peter and Waseca girls soccer teams finished in a 1-1 tie Tuesday night at Waseca.
Natalie Petersen, assisted by Emma Jones, scored the lone goal in the second half for the Saints, who had 14 shots on goal.
Waseca (2-0-1) scored the tying goal on a free kick.
"After not playing for about a week and a half, we definitely needed to find our footing again," St. Peter head coach Bre Steele said. "We are going to watch film and hopefully learn from this game. We need to get back to passing the ball and making runs off the ball to create opportunities. Our defensive line played well tonight and kept the opponent in front of them. Katie Gurrola played very well in net, tonight."
St. Peter (6-0-2) journeys to Worthington at 7 p.m. Friday.