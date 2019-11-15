St. Peter junior Morgan Kelly placed third Friday in the Class A state breaststroke preliminaries, improving on her school record time in 1.06.75.
State swimming and diving competition opened Thursday with diving, continued Friday with swimming preliminaries, and wraps up Saturday with finals at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.
Saturday's final will be a tough task for Kelly as the first-place finisher, Richfield senior Hannah Hintermeister, turning in a time of 1:05.02. Hintermeister finished third in last year's state meet and came in as the top seed at 1:04.97.
But Kelly moved up a spot after being seeded fourth in the breaststroke event. Mankato West eighth-grader Olivia Leonard placed second in the prelims in 1:06.47. St. Louis Park senior Hatie Kugler was fourth in 1:07.03.
Rounding out the eight finals spots were: Milaca junior Nina Schlichting 1:07.14; Sauk Centre junior Kayla Sayovitz 1:07.23; Mankato West senior Sarah Patenaude 1:08.10; and Visitation senior Elinor Glass 1:08.11.
Kelly also participated in two other state events. She fell short of qualifying for the Saturday finals in the 200-yard individual medley, finishing 11th out of 22 in a time of 2:11.93. Kelly had lowered her school record time to 2:11.70 in last week's Section 1A meet.
Richfield's Hintermeister also went into the individual medley prelims with the best time but fell to fifth in 2:09.16. Hutchinson sophomore Hailey Farrell improved over five seconds from her sectional seed to finish first in the prelims in 2:04.30.
Kelly also joined the Saints' 200-yard medley relay team along with junior Shelby Graft and sophomores Olivia Denzer and Jaiden Landsom. The foursome finished 18th of 26 teams in 1:54.00.
In Thursday's Class A 1-meter diving competition, St. Peter senior Lauren Feder wrapped up her Saints career, placing 28th out of 32 state competitors. Feder had qualified for state with her fourth-place Section 1A finish with 295.65 points.