With a big game coming up the next afternoon, St. Peter girls basketball team got a chance to play all 14 players on Friday against St. James to rest up for the showdown with Minnehaha Academy.
"I was trying to give the starters a little more time off because we're going to have a tough game tomorrow," St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said. "It's in the afternoon, so there's not a lot of down time between games here."
With the St. James game ending at 9 p.m. and the Minnehaha game starting at 2 p.m., the Saints have only 17 hours rest.
After a fairly close first half with St. Peter leading 30-21, the home Saints pulled away in the second half to defeat St. James 59-38 on Friday.
"In the first half, our defensive intensity wasn't that great," Southworth said. "It got better with about 5 minutes left in the first half, and the defensive intensity was a little better in the second half."
Eleven of the 14 St. Peter players scored, led by forward Sarah Conlon with 15 points including three 3-pointers.
"We shot the ball pretty well, 7 of 15 from 3," Southworth said.
Two other St. Peter players hit double digits. Forward Lilly Ruffin and Ryann Holmgren both bucketed 10 points. Ruffin, who posted her career high in points, also led with seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
Center Morgan Kelly, facing double and triple teams inside, was held to five points, but she handed off a team-high four assists.
"They were collapsing their zone down on her," Southworth said.
St. James dropped to 9-12, while St. Peter improved to 17-4.
Tied for first in the Big South Conference East Division with Waseca at 8-1, St. Peter has one conference game remaining 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fairmont, while Waseca plays Blue Earth Area. If the teams end up tied, Waseca would win the tiebreaker with more conference wins. Waseca beat Worthington, and St. Peter does not play Worthington until after the conference championship game.
Southworth expects a pretty evenly matched game with Minnehaha, which beat the Saints in the first round of state tournament last season.
"They lost a few girls that they've had to replace," Southworth said. "It will still be a tough game. They'll full court press us. We've just got to handle it. We didn't handle it last year."
STJ 21 17 — 38
STP 30 29 — 59
St. Peter 59 (Sarah Conlon 15, Rhyan Holmgren 10, Lilly Ruffin 10, Morgan Kelly 5, Abby Maloney 5, Amelia Carlson 4, Josie Wiebusch 3, Danielle Johnson 2, Maddie More 2, Grace Remmert 2, Maddie Kamm 1)
Rebounds 32 (Ruffin 7, Conlon 4, Maloney 3, Wiebusch 3, Holmgren 2, Emma Jone 2, Kelly 2, More 2, Kamm 1, Remmert 1, unassigned team 4)
Assists 20 (Kelly 4, Conlon 3, Carlson 2, Holmgren 2, Jones 2, More 2, Remmert 2, Abby Haggenmiller 1, Maloney 1, Ruffin 1)
Steals 9 (Haggenmiller 2, Holmgren 2, Carlson 1, Kelly 1, Johnson 1, Jones 1, More 1)
Blocks 6 (Kelly 3, Conlon 1, Maloney 1, Wiebusch 1)
FG 22-47 (47%)
3FG 7-15 (47%) Conlon 3-5, Carlson 1-1, Maloney 1-1, Holmgren 1-1, Wiebusch 1-4)
FT 8-14 (57%)
Big South Conference - East Standings
Team (QRF) Conf. Overall For Agst Streak
Waseca 8-1 17-5 55.2 41.0 Won 2
St. Peter 8-1 17-4 55.4 46.2 Won 6
Fairmont 4-4 12-8 51.5 49.2 Won 3
New Ulm 3-6 9-12 61.2 66.3 Lost 1
St. James Area 2-6 9-12 48.9 54.2 Lost 3
Blue Earth Area 0-7 2-17 38.2 56.9 Lost 4