The St. Peter girls golf team placed second and Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East took third in the first round of the Section 2AA Tournament Tuesday at New Prague Golf Course.
Fairmont is in first place after day one with a team score of 351, followed by St. Peter 365, LS-H 381 and Southwest Christian 382.
The top four teams qualify for the second round of section, so the Saints and Giants travel back to New Prague at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 8 for day 2 of the section.
The team with the highest score after the second day and the top five individuals will qualify for the state AA tournament.
MaKenna Reinhardt of LS-H and Adrianna Bixby of St. Peter are tied for first with 81.
"MaKenna played the last 11 holes 1-over par and by far played her best 18 holes of the year," LS-H coach Rod Reinhardt said. "Darbi Dunning came in with a respectable 97 and played very well. Allison Cink had a good front nine while shooting a 101 for her total score. Cooper Vanden Einde is coming on fire at the right time and shot her personal best 102. Also coming in with their season lows was Peyton Hartmann's 115 and Sofie Wilson's 121.
"It was fun to watch these girls play their best in the biggest tournament of the year. With all the experience they are getting along with confidence I am hopeful they can finish near the top next week in the finals. No matter the outcome they have accomplished a lot this year and are looking to be a top team for years to come!"
Other individual scorers for the Saints were Mia Hansen and Emily Salfer with 94 each (tied for 11th), Audra Bixby with 96 (tied for 13th). Anna LoFaro finished tied for 21st with a career best 101 while Kate Salzwedel finished tied for 45th overall with a 121.