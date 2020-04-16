In a last-minute change in plans, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources decided to not stock the St. Peter Trout Ponds at any time prior to the opener Saturday, April 18.
"The DNR has been considering specific trout stockings and has had concern about a couple where it will congregate anglers with moderate to high risk of social distancing issues," said Craig Soupir, DNR Waterville Area Fisheries Supervisor. "That being said, the DNR is concerned about St. Peter ponds for the trout opener. It can really get congested and crowded around those ponds.
"We still plan to stock trout in St. Peter ponds but will delay those stockings until after the opener, so we will be stocking it over the next six weeks to spread out the pressure and risk and stocking dates will remain undisclosed."
Beyond St. Peter Trout Ponds, the DNR has hundreds of trout fishing locations on public land or with public easements for anglers to use, including 7-mile Creek, which is just south of St. Peter.
"So anyone that wants to get out and seek trout still have the opportunity in many places, and other locations have less risk of issues with social distancing," Soupir said.
The following trout fishing maps provide a good resource for anglers looking for alternate locations to fish for trout. https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/fishing/trout_streams/south_mn_maps.html
The DNR plans to stock 5,000 rainbow trout, about half a pound each, in St. Peter Trout Ponds.
"This trout stocking provides a unique and highly anticipated angling opportunity in southern Minnesota by utilizing the cold-water resource of Paul's Creek, which is fed by ground water springs," Soupir said.
The trout are raised at the Lanesboro State Fish Hatchery and transported to St. Peter Trout Ponds by Waterville Fisheries in special tanks fitted with oxygen supplies.
"A few days prior to the trip the trout are kept off food to reduce stress during transport, so the fish are typically hungry and ready to feed shortly after stocking," Soupir said. "These trout are relatively easy to catch, so it’s a great opportunity for anglers of all types, and especially kids!"
Be sure to check the DNR’s fishing handbook for license and trout stamp requirements.
In addition, the DNR reminds anyone that may venture out and try their luck at catching a rainbow trout to abide by the Governors Stay Home Order, which for angling should include only accessing local fisheries resources to minimize travel distances. It is also important that anglers uphold all the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and MN Department of Health guidance on social distancing.
"Of course, this is a great opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy the outdoors," Soupir said. "We just want to remind people to be safe and stay healthy."