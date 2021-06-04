The Loyola/Cleveland boys track and field team took third place in the Section 2A-Subsection 6 meet Thursday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
The Crusaders have seven athletes advancing to the Section 2A championship meet June 12 at Mankato West:
- Lauren Yenish - high jump, 3rd, 4-8.
- Maddie Huiras - 300-meter low hurdles, 4th, 54.51.
- Savannah Meyer - 1600, 2nd, 6:18.65.
- Tyler Erickson - 800, 1st, 2:04.13.
- Sam Orcutt - 110 high hurdles, 4th, 18.35; 300 intermediate hurdles, 4th, 49.20; triple jump, 1st, 40-3.
- Aidan Gravelle - 100 wheelchair, 1st, 16.84; 200 wheelchair, 1st, 32.0; 1600 wheelchair, 1st, 4:36.98; wheelchair discus, 1st, 47-9.
- Simon Morgan - 110 high hurdles, 2nd, 15.97; 200, 1st, 24.30.
"It was a hot and windy night in Janesville for the subsection meet, but we were able to put out some really nice performances," Loyola/Cleveland head coach Dale Compton said. "Simon and Sam started off the night for us by both advancing to the section meet in the high hurdles. Aidan followed that up with another four-win day.
"Savannah, running her first season of varsity, ran really well in the 1600 and finished second, earning a spot at the section championships. Tyler ran all by himself from the gun to win the 800 by over 10 seconds.
"Sam saved his best jump of the season so far for tonight winning the triple jump. Simon came back strong in the 200 with a win. Maddie, running the 300 low hurdles for only the second time, took the last qualifying spot and will compete next week. And Lauren finished with a personal best in the high jump. She has missed most of the season with a leg injury but came back strong tonight with a great jump."