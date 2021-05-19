The St. Peter boys took first-place honors in the Big South East's third conference meet on Tuesday at Shoreland Country Club and gained some ground on first place Blue Earth Area before the final conference meet Monday.
Team scores showed:
- St. Peter 155
- Waseca 158
- BEA 158
- Fairmont 169
- Jackson County Central 176
- New Ulm 179
Leading the way for St. Peter were freshmen Kaiden Brovold and Blake Magelee with 3-over 38 which was good enough for fourth place overall. "Kaiden had a huge birdie on his last hole to secure that score," St. Peter coach Neil Doose said. "Kaiden carded two birdies, three pars, three fairways and led the team with only 13 putts. Blake tallied one birdie, four pars, one fairway and two GIR. It's great to have our freshmen step up and lead the team. Depth is really important in golf and we are fortunate enough to have some in St. Peter.
In eighth place out of 36 golfers was Kendall Nicolai with a 39. "Kendall had a slow start to his round but picked it up at the end. He had two birdies, three pars, hit six fairways and had two GIR."
Fourth team scorer was another freshman Anthony Nicolai with a 40. This was good enough for ninth place overall. He carded one birdie, four pars, hit four fairways and had two GIR.
Next for the Saints was Logan Moe (43) and Marshall Nicolai (49). Moe placed 16th overall and he tallied one birdie, two pars, hit four fairways, and had three GIR. Nicolai finished 30th place with four pars, one fairway and two GIR.
"I am proud of this team for their ability to pick each other up when one member of the team is not on their 'A game,'" Doose said. "We have been doing this all year, and I expect that to continue to happen. We battled some windy and misty conditions the whole round and shot a respectable 155. We need to do a better job of handling on course adversity and controlling our emotions when things do not go so well. Golf is a game that must be played without emotion in order to achieve higher rates of success. Our young players are getting better, but still have some work to do in this area.
"As a team we only hit 35% of fairways and only 20% of GIR. We need to work on those aspects of our game and get those numbers much higher. Course management and better decision making will help greatly. We will have our irons coach Kris Voeltz work with them the next few practices.
"Our next meet is the Big South Conference Tournament at Dacotah Ridge on Monday, May 24. We have a chance at the team title still, but are going to need a little help from a few other teams and shoot very well ourselves. We will have four or five guys fighting for individual all-conference honors as well on Monday.
St. Peter's conference record is now 27-5