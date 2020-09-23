St. Peter couldn't quite keep up with Marshall in a girls swim and dive meet Sept. 22 at the Saints pool.
Marshall secured the victory with 103 points, while the Saints came in at 83 points. The home team, though, still managed to come away with a number of first-place finishes on the night.
On the diving board, Laura Klatt won the 1-meter competition with a final score of 187.7, which was well ahead of the second-place diver from Marshall at 162.25. Meanwhile, Brianna Baker, of St. Peter, finished third at 154.15, and Anna Klatt, of St. Peter, finished fourth at 146.30.
In the swimming pool, the first race of the day was the 200-yard medley relay, where a Marshall team took the win at 2:04.36. The top St. Peter team, of Shelby Graft, Kelly Madison, Jaiden Landsom and Lexi Johnson, finished second at 2:05.07.
The 200-yard freestyle race was next and Hannah Denzer came out on top for the Saints, finishing at 2:07.56. The second-place Marshall swimmer finished at 2:17. And Ellie Johnson, of St. Peter, finished third at 2:17.16.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Marshall scored the top three finishing spots, with first place putting in a time of 2:25.38. The Saints top finisher was Maya Pettis in fourth at 2:40.99.
The 50-yard freestyle race went to a Marshall senior, who finished at 27.50. The top Saints swimmers was Jaiden Landsom, who finished second at 27.90. Olivia Denzer also grabbed fourth for the Saints at 28.44.
In the 100-yard butterfly, a Marshall swimmer finished first at 1:04.25, while Jaiden Landsom was again in second place at 1:08.27. The next top Saints swimmer was Salena Smit in fourth at 1:12.27.
Then came the 100-yard free, where a Marshall eighth grader secured first with a time of 1:01.06. Lexi Johnson grabbed second for the Saints at 1:01.80, and Shelby Graft third at 1:02.28.
The 500-yard free was next, and it was a close contest in the long distance race. A Marshall senior was able to grab first with a time of 5:37.12, but Saints freshman Hannah Denzer was not far behind at 5:38.21 in second place. The next Saints swimmer was Ellie Johnson in fourth at 6:07.98.
In the 200-yard free relay, the Saints took the win. The team of Lexi Johnson, Jaiden Landsom, Kathryn Larson and Hannah Denzer finished in a time of 1:51.79, enough to beat the Marshall team in second at 1:53.53.
The 100-yard backstroke saw a Marshall winner at 1:08.80, but the next three finishers were all Saints. Salena Smit was in second at 1:09.98, then Shelby Graft only a hundreth of a secon behind at 1:09.99, and then Olivia Denzer at 1:10.09.
The 100-yard breastroke was the last individual race of the day, and Marshall took the top two spots, with the winner finishing at 1:16.38. The top Saints swimmer, Madison Kelly, finished at 1:19.50 in third, with Lexi Johnson in fourth at 1:21.00.
The meet ended with the 400-yard freestyle relay. Marshall won at 4:03.71. The top Saints team, of Kathryn Larson, Salena Smit, Shelby Graft and Hannah Denzer, finished second in 4:10.58, about six seconds ahead of the third-place Marshall team.
The St. Peter swim and dive team is next scheduled to compete at Tri-City United Sept. 29.