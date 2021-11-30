Sunday evening the St. Peter Saints football team gathered to celebrate the 2021 fall football season and dispense individual and team awards.
St. Peter was the South Central Red District co-champion with Jordan, as both schools finished with a record of 4-1.
St. Peter head coach Brian Odland was named South Central Red District Coach of the Year for the team's efforts.
Senior tight end and linebacker Bennett Olson earned Individual Academic All State honors
Six members of the team earned all district team honors, Noah Spessard, Connor Travaille, Shea Hildebrandt, Jake Moelter, Vinny Guappone and Kole Guth while Leighton Robb and Cole Filand were named all district honorable mention.
Guappone and Guth also earned all district honors as the district's most valuable offensive back and district's most valuable special teams player respectively.
The team also awarded individuals with team honors which included Guappone as the offensive MVP, Travaille as the defensive MVP, Moelter as the Big Man on Campus (most valuable lineman), and Guth along with Josh Bosacker as special teams co-MVP's.
The team finalized the ceremony by announcing the captains for the 2022 season which will be, Noah Spessard, Cole Filand and Leighton Robb.