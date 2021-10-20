The St. Peter cross country team made the trip to Pipestone for the 2021 Big South Conference Meet ahead of sectionals.
The boys team earned an 11th place finish and Hadley Stuehreberg, of the girls team, was the only participant in the varsity race, earning all-conference honorable mention with a 16th place finish.
Callum Harmes paced the Saints boys with a time of 19:35.30 to finish 63rd while Luke Banks (19:46.94) and Willem Nelsen (19:59.88) finished 65th and 69th.
John Kennedy (20:16.19) and Corbin Herron (20:36.16) rounded out scoring for the Saints by finishing 72nd and 75th.
Lathe Bly (21:06.21) Daniel Zhang (25:44.91) also ran for St. Peter and finished 81st and 88th.
Stuehreberg ran a season best time of 20:35.74 to finish 16th, earning her fourth consecutive all-conference honorable mention honor.
Also of note, eighth grader Robin Hibscher took the first-place spot in the junior varsity race with a season best time of 21:30.65.
Up next for the Saints is the section meet which will take place Tuesday Oct. 26 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.