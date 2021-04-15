Shea Roehrkasse had a dream, and it has now come true, as he will become the new St. Peter High School and Middle School activities director July 1.
"Being an activities director has been a long-term goal of mine," Roehrkasse said. "I never thought it would come up at this time, but with Jordan Paula leaving, I saw it as an opportunity I felt I was ready for. I decided to go for it, because I love seeing students participate in the activities that they love, and the chance to help support all of those programs is really exciting!
Roehrkasse, 35, said his goal as the activities director is "to continue to promote the amazing programs that we offer here in St. Peter. I want to find ways to get as many students involved as we can. I also want to be a voice for all of our coaches, directors and advisors and to help support them the best that I can."
He does not have any plans to make any major changes to the programs.
"We have amazing staff leading our programs, and my goal is to be there to support them as much as I can, he said. "I hope to find ways to promote our programs within our elementary schools and middle school to show students coming up all of the different opportunities they have."
Roehrkasse and his family are big fans of Saints' activities.
"My family and I love St. Peter and the activities it offers," he said. "We try to attend as much as we can, and support all of our activities and students. I like that we have amazing facilities for all departments. I truly believe that all of our staff are involved in activities for the right reasons and want what is best for our students. Jordan Paula has done a great job of leading our programs over the last three years. I know a lot of us are sad to see him go, and I hope to keep up the work he did to lead our programs, but with my own spin on things."
Roehrkasse will not be coaching anymore.
"This was a very tough decision, and one I thought a lot about before deciding to go for this position," he said. "I will most miss the direct contact with the players and building those relationships. Being the head coach for the Bulldogs and assistant for baseball and football was an unbelievable experience and one that I will always cherish."
Outgoing Activities Director Jordan Paula, who will be moving at the end of the school year to take an assistant principal position at Brandon Valley High School in Brandon, South Dakota, expects Roehrkasse to do a good job.
"I am so excited for Shea and his family," Paula said. "St. Peter is very fortunate to have Shea as their next activities director. He does a great job of connecting with students and staff and will continue to be a great asset for the community. I know it was hard for him to step away from coaching, but he will do a wonderful job leading the co-curricular programs at the high school and middle school. He has great communication skills, a heart for kids, and already has the respect of the other coaches and directors.
"Shea had alluded to an interest in becoming an AD a couple years ago, and he's done a great job of stepping into roles such as event supervision and officiating, in addition to his coaching duties, to prepare himself for this role. He has great ideas and will really take the co-curricular department to new heights. It will be so fun to follow both he and all of our programs going forward. There are great days ahead!"
The new activities director is similarly optimistic.
"I look forward to working with all of our programs and finding new and exciting ways to lead our department," Roehrkasse said. "Having the chance to help guide programs that will some day impact my own children is truly a dream come true for me.