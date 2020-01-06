St. Peter opened the 2020 portion of its schedule with a methodical 76-56 Big South Conference victory Friday over visiting St. James in boys basketball action.
Kaden Oeltjenbruns and Wyatt Olson led St. Peter with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Ethan Volk added 15 points.
"St. James really tried to slow this game down with some long, drawn out possessions," St. Peter coach Sean Keating said, as his Saints held only a 29-25 halftime lead.
But Keating credited the overall play of Oeltjenbruns for getting St. Peter on track in the second half. The senior captain hit 5 of 9 from beyond the arc "and provided a big spark with multiple deflections on the defensive end," Keating added.
The Saints hit 9 of their 11 three-pointers in the second half, outscoring St. James 47-31 over the final 18 minutes.
St. Peter finished hitting 11 of 26 from beyond the arc for 43 percent. Overall, the Saints hit 29 of 59 field goal attempts for 49 percent. St. Peter connected on 7 of 14 free throws.
Other St. Peter scorers: Josh Johnson and Bennett Olson 7 each, Ethan Grant 6.
St. James lost its third straight and dropped to 3-5 overall, 0-2 in conference play. St. Peter continued its lose one, win one pattern since mid-December, improving to 8-3 overall and 2-1 in the BSC, good for third place behind Waseca (8-3; 2-0) and Fairmont (5-2; 2-0).
St. James 25 - 31 — 56
St. Peter 29 - 47 — 76