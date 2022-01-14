Thursday night, the Minnesota River Bulldog boys hockey team travelled to Windom aiming to right the ship after suffering six straight defeats. While the Bulldogs were unable to get into the win column, they were able to survive a barrage from Windom and force a 1-1 tie with goaltender Sam Gibson making 47 saves for a .979 save percentage.

The Eagles outshot the Bulldogs 28-3 in the first two periods as they controlled the action, but Gibson was able to send away shot after shot. Unfortunately for Minnesota River, Windom was able to get the puck past Gibson at 15:24 during a power play to take a 1-0 lead as the second was coming to a close.

Despite continuing to suffer a major shot disparity, at 10:46 Drew Simonette scored the equalizer off a pass from Travis Kotek, putting the game in the balance.

In the overtime frame, the Bulldogs were only able to put a single shot on-target compared to six from the Eagles, but Gibson kept the puck out the net to draw the tie. 

Overall, Windom outshot Minnesota River 48-9 and both teams were penalized four times.

The tie places the Bulldog record at 3-9-1 (1-5-1 MRC). They return to ice Saturday, Jan. 15 with a road game at Worthington. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m.

