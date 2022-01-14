...HEAVY SNOW TO CONTINUE OVER SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA WITH LIGHT
TO MODERATE SNOW OVER CENTRAL THROUGH SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Snow, occasionally heavy at times, will spread southeast through
the afternoon. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are possible
along the Minnesota River Valley, west of Mankato, and over the
Buffalo Ridge. The snow will end from north to south late this
afternoon through the evening hours.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through early Friday
evening west of a line from Glenwood to Albert Lea. A Winter
Weather Advisory remains in effect east of the warning area to
the Mississippi River.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected in the
warning area with 3 to 5 inches in the advisory area. Amounts
will drop off quickly east of the Mississippi River.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Thursday night, the Minnesota River Bulldog boys hockey team travelled to Windom aiming to right the ship after suffering six straight defeats. While the Bulldogs were unable to get into the win column, they were able to survive a barrage from Windom and force a 1-1 tie with goaltender Sam Gibson making 47 saves for a .979 save percentage.
The Eagles outshot the Bulldogs 28-3 in the first two periods as they controlled the action, but Gibson was able to send away shot after shot. Unfortunately for Minnesota River, Windom was able to get the puck past Gibson at 15:24 during a power play to take a 1-0 lead as the second was coming to a close.
Despite continuing to suffer a major shot disparity, at 10:46 Drew Simonette scored the equalizer off a pass from Travis Kotek, putting the game in the balance.
In the overtime frame, the Bulldogs were only able to put a single shot on-target compared to six from the Eagles, but Gibson kept the puck out the net to draw the tie.
Overall, Windom outshot Minnesota River 48-9 and both teams were penalized four times.
The tie places the Bulldog record at 3-9-1 (1-5-1 MRC). They return to ice Saturday, Jan. 15 with a road game at Worthington. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m.