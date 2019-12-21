With six medalists in the top six, including champion Michael Connor, St. Peter wrestling team placed fifth at the 35-team Redwood River Riot Invitational Friday and Saturday.
Connor finished 5-0 with two pins at 145 pounds.
Eli Hunt at 170 took runner-up honors at 4-1 with three pins.
Two Saints placed fifth: Wareke Gillete 4-4 with one pin at 152 and Kole Guth 3-3 with one pin at 160.
Sixth places went to Nakiye Mercado 3-3 with one pin at 106 and Amir Loredo-Hollon 3-3 with three pins at 120.
St. Peter was the only non state ranked team in the top 10.
After the Christmas and New Year's break, St. Peter hits the mat again at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan 4 in the Cambridge-Isanti Invitational.
Redwood River Riot
Team results
1 Fairmont-Martin County West 231.5; 2 Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove 148.0; 3 Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 141.5; 4 Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 125.0; 5 St. Peter 118.0; 6 Tri-City United 114.5; 7 Marshall 106.5; 8 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 101.0; 9 Mankato West 84.5; 10 Canby 84.0; 11 Sauk Rapids-Rice 78.5;12 Sartell-Saint Stephen 78.0; 13 Blue Earth Area 77.0;14 Wabasso - Red Rock Central 75.0; 15 New London-Spicer 74.0; 16 Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United 68.0; 17 Adrian Area 65.5; 18 Windom-Mountain Lake 65.0; 19 Saint James Area 56.5; 20 New Ulm Area 56.0; 21 Sibley East 49.0; 22 Redwood Valley 46.5; 23 Holdingford 44.5; 24 Worthington 43.5; 25 Rocori 42.0; 26 New Richland-H-E-G 37.0; 27 St. Paul Johnson 36.5; 28 BOLD 34.0; 29 Minneapolis South 28.0; 30 United South Central 25.5; 31 Alexandria Area 25.0; 32 Maple Grove 23.0; 33 Luverne 12.0; 34 Fulda-Murray Cty Central 10.0; 35 LeSueur-Henderson 5.0
St. Peter results
106 — Nakiye Mercado (9-6) placed 6th at 3-3. Champ. Round 1 - Mercado (9-6) dec. Brett Regnier (Marshall) (9-3) 4-2. Champ. Round 2 - Mercado pins Annabelle Petsinger (New Richland-H-E-G) (2-9) in 2:29. Quarterfinal - Mercado (St. Peter) dec. Zach Balma (Tri-City United) (10-6) 6-0 Semifinal - Troy Parulski (Saint James Area) (13-6) dec. Mercado 9-5. Cons. Semi - Luke Knudsen (New London-Spicer) (15-3) dec. 7-2. 5th Place Match - Devin Carter (Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove) (12-3) pins Mercado in 1:53.
113 — Taylen Travaille (1-9) did not place at 1-3. Champ. Round 1 - Travaille received a bye. Champ. Round 2 - Dylan Louwagie (Marshall) (11-1) tech fall over Travaille (TF-1.5 5:22 (16-0)). Cons. Round 2 - Travaille pins Mark Boisjolie (Le Sueur-Henderson) in 0:24); Cons. Round 3 - Caden Klopfenstein (Maple Grove) (7-9) dec. Travaille 6-3.
120 — Amir Loredo-Hollon (8-6) placed 6th at 3-3. Champ. Round 1 - Loredo-Hollon pins Jace Neal (New London-Spicer) (2-11) in 0:51. Champ. Round 2 - Loredo-Hollon pins Blaze Nelson (Alexandria Area) (7-3) in 1:19. Quarterfinal - Loredo-Hollon pins Cole Holien (Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City) (15-2 in 1:06. Semifinal - Lucas Jagodzinske (Fairmont-Martin County West) (9-0) pins Loredo-Hollon in 1:32. Cons. Semi - Austin Kiecker (BOLD) (11-5) won by injury default over Loredo-Hollon. 5th Place Match - Yim-Leej Yang (St. Paul Johnson) (15-5) won by injury default over Loredo-Hollon.
126 - Brogan Hanson (6-6) did not place at 1-2. Champ. Round 1 - Devin Steinhaus (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) (11-5) dec. Hanson 9-6. Cons. Round 1 - Hanson received a bye. Cons. Round 2 - Hanson pins Wyatt Westcott (Saint James Area) (9-9) in 1:57. Cons. Round 3 - Damian Riewe (Mankato West) (6-10) dec. Hanson 11-9.
132- Leighton Robb (2-3) did not place at 0-2. Champ. Round 1 - Ramzee Molinaro (Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City) (16-3) pins Robb in 2:44. Cons. Round 1 - Robb received a bye. Cons. Round 2 - AJ Sparr (Alexandria Area) (8-5) dec. Robb 13-9.
138 — Nathan Fogal (7-5) did not place at 2-2. Champ. Round 1 - Fogal (S received a bye. Champ. Round 2 - Caleb Whipps (Tri-City United) (9-4) pins Fogal in 0:51. Cons. Round 2 - Fogal major dec. Tanner Drietz (Canby) (6-6) 12-1. Cons. Round 3 - Fogal pins Jordan Grinde (Le Sueur-Henderson) (3-9) 2:32. Cons. Round 4 - Sam Fernholz (Sartell-Saint Stephen) (13-2)major dec. Fogal 14-2.
145 — Michael Connor (13-1) placed 1st at 5-0. Champ. Round 1 - Connor pins Ryan Kunz (Rocori) (0-6) in 3:33. Champ. Round 2 - Connor pins Rimiro Zamora (Madelia-Truman-Martin Luther Jayhawks) (0-2) in 0:23. Quarterfinal - Connor dec. Noah Jensen (Marshall) (10-4) 9-2. Semifinal - Connor dec. Micah Hamson (United South Central) (13-4) 6-5. 1st Place Match - Connor dec. Logan Taylor (Adrian Area) (14-3) 8-1.
152 — Wareke Gillette (7-3) placed 5th at 4-4. Champ. Round 1 - Gillette pins Coltyn Drietz (Canby) (2-10) in 1:11. Champ. Round 2 - Gillette dec. Josh Hesse (Wabasso - Red Rock Central) (8-7) 5-1. Quarterfinal - Trevon Johnson (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) (9-2) dec. Gillette 11-5. Cons. Round 4 - Gillette dec. Adam Fredrickson (Tri-City United) (4-5) 4-3. Cons. Round 5 - Gillette won in the ultimate tie breaker over Jake Mortensen (Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City) (12-6) 3-2. Cons. Semi - Jude Link (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) (15-1) dec. Gillette 8-3. 5th Place Match - Gillette dec. Jaden Hennings (Worthington) (12-4) 6-5.
160 — Kole Guth (7-5) placed 6th at 3-3. Champ. Round 1 - Guth received a bye. Champ. Round 2 - Guth dec. Brandon Balma (Tri-City United) (5-6) 6-3. Quarterfinal - Tallin Johnson (Saint James Area) (13-1) pins Guth in 1:51. Cons. Round 4 - Guth pins Hunter Ridler (BOLD) (2-6) in 0:37. Cons. Round 5 - Guth dec. Layton Wittnebel (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) (8-4) 6-2. Cons. Semi - Sawyer Schwartz (Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove) (11-2) pins Guth in 1:12. 5th Place Match - Tate Lange (Holdingford) (11-2)won by injury default over Guth.
170 — Eli Hunt (12-1) placed 2nd at 4-1. Champ. Round 1 - Hunt pins Tou Alex Yang (St. Paul Johnson) (11-5) in 2:18. Champ. Round 2 - Hunt pins Cameron Wieneke (Adrian Area) (4-5) in 3:09. Quarterfinal - Hunt pins Ralph Roesler (New Richland-H-E-G) (12-5) in 1:14. Semifinal - Hunt pins Kalib Greenman (Canby) (14-2) in 1:25. 1st Place Match - Jace Paplow (Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove) (12-1) dec. Hunt 8-3.
285 — Nathan Pettis (4-7) did not place at Champ. Round 1 - Pettis received a bye. Champ. Round 2 - Hunter Farnick (Sauk Rapids-Rice) (11-3) pins Pettis in 1:47. Cons. Round 2 - Robert Bastyr (Tri-City United) (5-7) pins Pettis in 1:27.