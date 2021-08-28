Coaches
Bree Ann Meyer, 8th year as head coach, Sally Kortuem, B-squad, 4th year, and Katie Hoffmann, 3rd year.
Key Players
Emily Kern, middle hitter, Taylin Gosch, setter, and Emma Sweere, libero. All three were Valley All-Conference 1st team players.
Keep Your Eye On
Grayce Kortuem, Jordyn Klingel, Harley Connor, Zoe Porter and Laci Hollerich. These five players will help make up the starting lineup for Cleveland. All of these players had quality varsity playing time last year, and have improved immensely over the off season.
Moved on
Halle McCabe, Brianna Connor and Serena Williams.
2020 Recap
11-1 avenged our only loss to Alden Conger in our last regular season game.
2021 Season Outlook
Currently ranked 9th in Class A. We have 11 varsity members returning, and we have young talent that will be able to get great experience learning from our veteran players this year.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
The team for us to beat this year will be Mayer Lutheran. They are tough and have multiple strong hitters. Our goal this year is to develop our hitters and build our confidence during the regular season to prepare for section play.
BY THE NUMBERS
43 — Senior high athletes
11 — Letter winners returning
7 — Seniors
3 — Valley All-Conference 1st team players returning