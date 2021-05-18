The St. Peter girls golf team traveled to Blue Earth for the nine-hole Big South Conference East Divisional championship meet on Tuesday at Riverside Town and Country Club.
St. Peter took second place with 185 finishing six strokes behind Fairmont who took first place with a team score of 179.
Team scores showed:
- 1. Fairmont 179
- 2. St. Peter 185
- 3. JCC 189
- 4. New Ulm 195
- 5. Blue Earth Area 205
- 6. Waseca 213
There was a tie for medalist of the meet with Megan Nelson (Waseca) and Maggy Totzke (Fairmont) each with 40.
Adrianna Bixby led the way for St. Peter by carding a 44. She was followed by Mia Hansen with a 46, Piper Ruble with 47 and Audra Bixby with 48.
"The misty rain didn’t seem to bother the girls at all," St. Peter coach Pat Klubben said. "It turned out to be a pretty comfortable day for golf besides the fact that things got a little wet by the end of the round. Most of our girls admitted to tailing off at the end by having to take an extra shot or three putting one of their last holes. This was one of our most competitive meets of the year gauging by how close the scores were, and that is what we need heading into our conference tournament and Section 2AA play (at 9 a.m. June 1 at New Prague Golf Club."
The Saints are scheduled to host Mankato East at 3 p.m. Thursday at Shoreland Country Club for their last regular season action before playing in the Big South Conference tournament at 9 a.m. Monday at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club in Morton.
Saints win invite
St. Peter traveled to Waseca for the NRHEG Panther Invitational on Monday at Waseca Lakeside Golf Club. Ten teams participated in this event. St. Peter took 1st place with 369 while Waseca took second place with a team score of 417.
The medalist for the meet was Megan Nelson of Waseca with an 84.
Hansen led the way for the Saints with a very nice round of 89 (2nd place overall).
Other scorers for the Saints were Audra Bixby and Emily Salfer each with 92 (personal and career best for Emily), followed by Adrianna Bixby with 96.
"Although it was a little windy, the weather cooperated once again as it was a very nice day for golf," Klubben said. "The depth on our team showed true again today as our top four girls all switched positions score wise, so when one was struggling the other was picking up their game."