Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON IN CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA... .TEMPERATURES WILL QUICKLY RISE INTO THE 60S AND 70S BY EARLY AFTERNOON. NORTHWEST WINDS WILL INCREASE LATER TODAY BUT ONLY OCCASIONALLY GUSTING IN THE 20 TO 25 MPH RANGE. THIS IS THE LIMITING FACTOR FOR A RED FLAG WARNING. MEANWHILE DEWPOINTS WILL DROP INTO THE 30S, WHICH WILL LEAD TO AFTERNOON HUMIDITY VALUES IN THE UPPER TEENS TO LOWER 20S ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA. WINDS WILL DECREASE TOWARD EVENING, BUT THERE COULD BE A SMALL WINDOW OF 3 TO 4 HOURS WITH CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS, WHICH LINES UP WITH THE SPC DAY 1 FIRE WEATHER OUTLOOK. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND BREEZY WEST WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041, 042, 047, 048, 049, 050, 051, 055, 056, 057, 058, 059, 065, 066, 067, 068, 073, 074, 075, AND 083... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041, 042, 047, 048, 049, 050, 051, 055, 056, 057, 058, 059, 065, 066, 067, 068, 073, 074, 075, AND 083. * WIND...WEST WIND AT 15 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 20 MPH. THERE IS A CHANCE FOR GUSTS NEAR 25 MPH. * HUMIDITY...HIGH CONFIDENCE IN AFTERNOON HUMIDITY DROPPING INTO THE UPPER TEENS TO LOWER 20S. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&