In a close battle, Marshall girls swimming and diving team regained the two-team Big South Conference traveling trophy with a 102-84 victory over St. Peter on Friday at Southwest Minnesota State University.
The Saints earned four first places.
Morgan Kelly led St. Peter with a trio of first places. She swam on the winning 200 medley relay team with Shelby Graft, Jaiden Landsom and Olivia Denzer. Morgan Kelly also won the 200 individual medley in 2:12.47 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.67.
Lauren Feder won diving with 190.00 points.
"It was a close meet we were tied 15-15 after the 200 Free," St. Peter head coach Mary Lager said. Saint Peter led 24 to 22 after 200 IM. Then we were 32-30 after the 50. After diving it was 39 to 39. Tied after the fly 47 to 47. Tied after 100 free 56 to 56. Marshall went ahead 66 to 62 after the 500. And we stayed in the meet but did not regain the lead."
St. Peter finishes the regular season with a 5-5 record heading in the Section 1A meet Nov. 6 and Nov. 8 at Rochester. Preliminaries begin at noon.
St. Peter results
200 medley relay — 1. Shelby Graft, Morgan Kelly, Jaiden Landsom, Olivia Denzer 1:57.79; 3. Salena Smit, Madison Kelly, RaeAnne Smit, Lexi Johnson 2:07.70
200 freestyle — 2. Hannah Denzer 2:05.33; 5. Piedra Larson 2:16.40
200 individual medley — 1. Morgan Kelly 2:12.47; 4. RaeAnne Smit 2:38.85; 5. Salena Smit 2:39.07
50 freestyle — 2. Olivia Denzer 26.88; 3. Graft 27.20; 5. Kathryn Larson 28.48
Diving — 1. Lauren Feder 190.00; 5. Brianna Baker 103.80
100 butterfly — 2. Jaiden Landsom 1:04.97; 5. RaeAnne Smit 1:09.94
100 freestyle — 2. Lexi Johnson 1:00.52; 3. Isabel Avant 1:02.52; 5. Kathryn Larson 1:03.30
500 freestyle — 2. Hannah Denzer 5:36.57; 4. Olivia Denzer 5:46.34
200 freestyle relay — 2. Kathryn Larson, Olivia Denzer, Hannah Denzer, Morgan Kelly 1:48.92
100 backstroke — 2. Graft 1:06.82; 3. Jaiden Landsom 1:06.90
100 breaststroke — 1. Morgan Kelly 1:10.67; 4. Madison Kelly 1:20.69
400 freestyle relay — 2. Avant, Hannah Denzer, Graft, Jaiden Landsom 4:01.93