Thursday evening, the St. Peter girls soccer team made the trip to Waseca to take on the Bluejays but ultimately came up short in a 3-2 loss.
"Waseca just out shot us, won the 50/50 balls, won the high balls and attacked better than we did tonight," said Saints head coach Breanna Landsteiner. "We made some mistakes which resulted in goals for Waseca."
St. Peter's first goal came from Keira Friedrich and was assisted by Adrianna Bixby who continues to provide opportunities for teammates.
The second goal was scored by Grace Dlouhy and was once again assisted by Bixby.
"We need to reconnect as a team and start to find the spark again before playoffs start on Tuesday," noted Landsteiner.
The Saints play their final regular season match of the season Friday, Oct. 8 when they host Fairmont at 7 p.m.