In response to the spreading COVID-19 virus, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz released Emergency Executive Order 20-99, which pauses all organized youth and high school sports from 11:59 p.m. Nov. 20 through at least 11:59 p.m. Dec. 18.
Some schools, including St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United, have already decided to go into distance learning and postponed in-person practices and games until January, unless the numbers of COVID-19 cases decrease before that time.
The starting dates could change, depending on the decisions by the Minnesota State High School League Dec. 3.
During the governor's pause in high school sports, coaches have devised virtual training, but athletes can only work out on their own.
"According to the MSHSL, basketball will not start until Dec. 19," St. Peter boys basketball coach Bob Southworth said. "We will only be able to start at that time if our students are back to school in at least a Hybrid model. The only way the players will be able to practice or train is on their own. There are no gyms in St. Peter open at this time, so they will have to be creative and find places at their homes to work on some skills. Coaches will only be able to meet virtually with their teams to provide the players support during the pause.
"I hope to be able to have some sort of season starting in January. Hopefully the numbers decrease over the next month, and we are able to get the kids back to school and playing sports. The situation is what it is. No reason to dwell on it or feel sorry for ourselves. We can control our actions and do our part to limit the spread of the virus over course of the next month. I just feel for the kids and the ups and downs they have had since last March."
Adapting to tough times
Captains, especially seniors, are taking distance learning and lack of sports hard.
"If I'm being totally honest, the best word to describe it is miserable," St. Peter senior girls basketball co-captain Morgan Kelly said. "You do your schoolwork online day in and day out, get limited interaction with your friends, and the absolute worst part of all is that your sports, which is your escape from stressful times, aren't even happening. Even on the hardest days, I still looked forward to walking into that gym every day to see the laughing and smiling faces of my teammates. Working out and playing games is thrilling and you hope that your senior year will be the best one yet, however, that isn't the case.
"At this point, all I want to do is play, but we have to keep fighting this pandemic and keep our school and community safe. I would do anything to step on that court one final time so that I don't have to say goodbye to my high school career before I even knew it. Any season will be a season and I will use that to my advantage. I don't care if we play one game or 20, I will continue to play every game like it's my last."
St. Peter junior girls basketball co-captain Josie Wiebusch said: "I think that we are lucky to be able to have a season and play a little bit, but it's sad that it's getting even shorter and the seniors won’t get to experience a full season anymore. At this point we are just waiting to see what will transpire. I have not seen an updated schedule but, of course, I’m hoping we will be able to play as full a schedule as possible."
Despite missing a month or more of their season, winter sports team captains are making the most of the season.
St. Peter senior boys basketball captain Ethan Grant said: "I guess now we will have to make the most out of our short season. It's going to be a great year no matter what happens, I'm excited!"
Kelly said: "I have one of the strongest, most dedicated teams I could ever ask for, and I hope that I get to play one more season with them. We are ready to jump out of the gate as soon as we are given the green light."
Wiebusch said: "I am disappointed with how things have gone. I think that even though we are a relatively young team, we have a lot of girls who work hard in the off season and we were really looking forward to competing this season. I’m ready to go!"
Coping with the situation
With the closing of gyms, it has made it even more challenging to work out.
Grant said: "I have a bench rack and weights at home, so I workout from home because the school gym is closed so far. A few basketball players have found ways to get in the gym as well. This can help players to mentally get ready for the season, but it isn't also an excuse to stay home and do nothing."
Kelly said: "During distance learning, I have been running, going to the weight room, and playing basketball with some of my fellow teammates outside or at the community center. However, due to the shutdown, I will be doing a lot more cardio, bodyweight, and HIIT workouts. I hope to get my teammates on a plan together to prep for the season in January. I think that getting the team together for workouts and staying active together will keep our team chemistry strong and will keep us in shape for the season. We need to stay hopeful and positive that we will get the season we have wanted."
Wiebusch said: "Teammates and I have tried to get open gym time at the high school, but COVID-19 put a stop to that. Some teammates and I were going to the Community Center until that got shut down as well. When it has been nice outside, we find outdoor hoops to shoot at. Morgan and I have been trying to encourage girls to get out and do things on their own to stay active. I was training with St. Peter Crossfit when gyms were open, and other girls were lifting at the High School. That was obviously shut down as well.
"I think the most important thing we can do is to keep staying active and getting our hands on a ball as much as possible. Encouraging each other and lifting each other up is something everyone needs to do."
Comparing this year to normal year
The virus has created many challenges and uncertainties for athletes.
Grant said: "Obviously this year we will not be starting till January, so kids are going to have to find ways to stay in it till then."
Kelly said: "It is a whole new situation that we are thrown in. After a summer of AAU, I realized that things are going to be very different this season if we get a season at all. We had a lot of close calls and it made me realize that our season was in a lot of jeopardy. It is almost impossible for basketball players to social distance or wear masks during play due to the level of intensity of the sport. You didn't think about losing your huddles, high fives, defense, etc. when you were playing last year. This year I know things will be strict and COVID measures are going to make this a very different year. Team activities will also be limited and we hope that won't damage our team chemistry. Josie and I also hope to have a sit-down discussion with our teammates about the expectations we have when it comes to following COVID recommendations and regulations in and out of practice."
Wiebusch said: "I feel that my basketball 'season' doesn't really compare, because we haven’t been able to even get into the gym and play. With COVID-19, nothing has been the same."
Following safety rules
Athletes are required to follow COVID-19 safety precautions.
Grant said: "Well, I have to quarantine for two weeks so I have to stay home till that is up. But I can still do workouts everyday and get ready for the season to come. I will eventually train with other players by going to the gym, lifting weights, etc. But we will always try our best to distance. We will do the least contact possible."
Kelly said: "Specifically for me, I hang out with a select group of friends, wear a mask in public at all times, avoid large gatherings, don't go to restaurants or sit-down indoor places. I try my best to do most of my interactions outside and was distance learning up until everyone was recently put online in order to keep the number of people and chances I could get exposed limited. It's really sad not to get to do the things I would normally be doing with my friends or at school, but I'm doing the best I can to keep myself, family, and friends safe. However, it seems that even with all this rule-following, I still ended up catching COVID-19.
"Right now, the plan for how much contact we will have doesn't seem to be determined. During the summer, my AAU team was allowed full contact, and I hope that we get to do the same, even if masks are required. There will be interaction in the future for us. First, we need to get everyone healthy and then figure out practical workout plans to get this team together, yet keep them safe. We had a schedule laid out through February, but with the shutdown, things will need to be changed. Right now it seems things are TBD."
Wiebusch said: "Wearing a mask, physically distancing, sanitizing, and having small groups. It's going pretty well, it's not the most ideal way to be doing things but in these hard times we take what we can get. We haven't started practices so it is not clear what is allowed or not allowed. We try to use our own ball and keep space between us but we touch and get close at times. We don't have a place big enough to play at, and everyone has different schedules. We will have to wait it out and see what the MSHSL and our school will allow."
Captains' future
Kelly and Wiebusch plan to play basketball in college. Grant said he is undecided about college.
"I plan to play basketball for my mom at Gustavus Adolphus College studying International Management and Spanish," Kelly said.
Wiebusch said: "I would like to play basketball in college. I haven't picked a college or a major yet because I'm a junior and am still looking at schools and trying to figure out what will be a good fit for me."