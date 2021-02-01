Back-ups rose to the occasion as 10 St. Peter girls basketball team players scored in a 65-44 victory over host St. James on Saturday.
"We received strong contributions off the bench this game when some of our starters got into foul trouble," St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said. "I was proud of how some of the bench players were ready to play when their number was called. As a coach we always try to emphasize that you never know when your number is going to be called, and you always have to be ready. That is not the easiest thing for players to do, but that happened for us tonight."
Starting post Abby Maloney paced the Saints with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Forward Grace Remmert finished second in scoring with nine points. Guards Josie Wiebusch and Maddie More led the Saints with five assists each, and Wiebusch picked off a team-high five steals.
Southworth said it "took us a while to get rolling this game. We were turning the ball over way too much at the beginning, and our defensive intensity was not where it needed to be. As a team, we are starting to figure out good defense leads to easier offense. We can always control how well we play defense; we can’t control whether our shots go in or not."
St. James fell to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big South Conference.
St. Peter (4-1, 3-1) has two home games this week: Tuesday versus New Ulm (2-3, 1-2) and Friday versus Fairmont (2-2, 1-1). Both games begin at 7:15 p.m.