The Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team had three, 20-goal scorers this season who have been named to the Big South Conference Girls Hockey All-Conference Team.
All-conference honors go to senior center/defender Keely Olness and her junior linemate, left wing Nicole McCabe.
Sophomore center Anna Pavlo earned all-conference honorable mention.
Olness led the Bulldogs in scoring with 27 goals, 21 assists and 48 points.
McCabe finished as the second-leading scorer with 21 goals and 19 assists for 40 points.
Pavlo ranked third in scoring with 23 goals and 19 assists for 33 points.
The Bulldogs finished with a 14-11 overall record and lost in the first round of the Section 2A playoffs to New Ulm 6-0. The Bulldogs placed third in the Big South Conference at 9-5.
Lady Bulldogs Stats/Letter winners
Goals-Assists-Points
Keely Olness 27-21-48
Nicole McCabe 21-19-40
Anna Pavlo 23-10-33
Emma Seaver 13-11-24
Makenna Mueller 3-10-13
Adrianna Bixby 3-10-13
Ella Boomgaarden 4-9-13
Lucy Kleschult 2-9-11
Alexis Christnagel 1-1-2
Darbi Dunning 1-1-2
Angel Maas 1-1-2
Elle Davis 0-2-2
Sophia Doherty 0-2-0
Sofia Wilson 0-2-2
Tayha McKinney 0-1-0
Karina Leske 1-0-1
Mary Rella 0-1-1
Mia Schwartz 0-0-0
Molly Voletz 0-0-0
Goalies
GAA-SOG-SV-SV%-SO-W-L
Madison Kisor 3.45-704-628-.892-1-13-11
Amelia Messer 1.65-66-61-.924-0-1-0
Big South Conference Girls Hockey Standings 2019-20
Place Team Record
1 New Ulm 14-0-0
2 Luverne 12-2-0
3 Minnesota River 9-5-0
4 Marshall 8-6-0
5 Worthington 5-9-0
6 Fairmont 4-10-0
7 Windom 3-11-0
8 Waseca 1-13-0