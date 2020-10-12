No. 4 seeded St. Peter (5-3-3) hosts No. 13 seeded Albert Lea (0-9-0) in the first round of the Section 2A boys soccer playoffs at 7 p.m. Monday at St. Peter Middle School.

The winner meets the winner of No. 5 Marshall (4-2-3) and No. 12 Jordan (2-9) on Wednesday at the high seed.

No. 1 seeded Worthington (9-0-1), the only undefeated team in the section and the defending champion, has a bye in the first round. No other team has less than three losses.

In other first-round games at 7 p.m. Monday, No. 2 Mankato West (4-4-2) hosts No. 15 Southwest Christian (1-3) at Caswell Park, No. 3 Bloomington Kennedy (5-5-1) hosts No. 14 Tri-City United (2-7) at Bloomington Stadium, No. 6 United Christian Academy (4-3-2) hosts No. 11 Mankato Loyola (2-8) at Marsh Lake Fields, No. 7 Faribault (3-7) hosts No. 10 New Ulm at Bruce Smith Field and No. 8 Mankato East (3-6-2) hosts No. 9 Waseca (3-2-2) at 7 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran College.

The section quarterfinals are Wednesday at the high seeds. The semifinals are oct. 20 at the high seed. The final is Oct. 22 at the high seed.

