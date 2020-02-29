Varsity players since they were eighth graders, seniors Levi Baker and Luke Mueller have experienced firsthand the peaks and valleys of Cleveland Clipper boys basketball.
But Thursday, their last game in the Clipper gym, it was a high note as the eighth-seeded Clippers downed ninth-ranked Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 69-53 to advance in the section playoffs.
The Clippers take on BOLD, ranked No. 1 in the state, at 7 p.m. Saturday Bird Island.
“We definitely talked about it down in the locker room before the game…about it being my and Luke’s last game here,” Baker said. “With the bleachers filled, everybody in here, it was a great time. We definitely wanted to win one last time in our house. It started with Carter (Kopet) and Jaiden (Zishka) and Tyler (Piotter) and all of those guys. It’s always been awesome in here.”
Mueller said that among his best memories in the space was when the Clippers, in front of an overflowing house, beat St. Clair to earn the 2016 conference championship.
“We’ve won some pretty big games in this gym. I’m super glad we won our last one. The environment in gym is pretty amazing.”
Scoring inside the Mustangs jumped out to an 8-2 start before Isaac Mueller, en route to a 24-point night, made his second lunge inside for a score and then followed up with a steal and shore-to-shore drive to put the Clippers within a point.
Eric Rohlfing scored the game’s next three baskets, and Ben Holden, who went on to also have two dozen points, put up a reverse layup for a 15-10 Clipper advantage. The Mustangs looped a three, but Baker made back-to-back steals that both morphed into points, and the Clippers extended their lead.
The Mustangs dropped another three to pull within a basket, 19-17, but taking a half-court lob from Isaac Mueller, Baker scored on an alley-oop. Holden swished a three from the corner and followed up with a pair of O rebounds and a basket to put the Clippers up 26-17. With Rohlfing’s jump shot from the paint, the Clippers led 30-21 at the break.
The Mustangs came out with a three to start the second half and then went on a 9-point spurt to pull within 4, 37-34, but Isaac Mueller clutched a defensive rebound and rocketed down the floor for a layup. With a couple of inside baskets from Holden, the Clippers suddenly had a 10-point advantage.
Later Luke Mueller bent a three from the corner to put the Clippers up 54-38. The Mustangs scored nine points from behind the arc down the stretch, but the Clippers didn’t have much trouble holding the lead for the win.
Rohlfing scored eight points. Luke Muller had six points, four rebounds and two steals. Baker chipped in four points and had four assists and four steals. Holden grabbed 17 rebounds. Isaac Mueller had seven assists.
While the Clippers will need to slow the action if they are going to hang around in Bird Island, the Warriors like to use a man-to-man defense to force the pace. A key for the Clippers, who have definitely improved down the stretch, will be taking care of the ball.
Cleveland 30 39 69
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 21 29 53
Cleveland 69 (Ben Holden 24, Isaac Mueller 24, Levi Baker 4, Eric Rohlfing 8, Luke Mueller 6, Carter Dylla 3)
Rebounds 36 (Holden 17, Isaac Mueller 4, Rohlfing 7, Dylla 1, Luke Mueller 4, Baker 2, Elijah Sullivan 1)
Assists 15 (Holden 2, Isaac Mueller 7, Baker 4, Dylla 2)
Steals 12 (Dylla 1, Isaac Mueller 4, Rohlfing 1, Baker 3, Luke Mueller 2, Holden 1 )
Blocks 3 (Holden 3)
Turnovers 12
2FG 22-40 (55%)
3FG 5-16 (31%) (Isaac Mueller 2, Luke Mueller 1, Carter Dylla 1, Ben Holden 1)
FT 10-14 (71%)