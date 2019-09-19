Loyola only fielded a junior varsity team in 2018, so it’s understandable the varsity Crusaders this year are still trying to find their sea legs.
They were not much competition for host Cleveland on Tuesday with the Clippers winning the match 3-0.
In their last two matches, the Clippers, although they came out on top, didn’t bring their A game. Against Loyola, they didn’t hold back, a killer instinct they will need for the Conference showdown with visiting Alden-Conger on Thursday.
“We talked about it right away, before the games started,” said head coach Bree Meyer. “We knew this was their first year back on varsity. With that, I said ‘still come out strong; still come out like we’re playing against Alden.’”
And they did. Up 15-5, the Clippers set the tone early in set one with four of the Crusader points on errant serves. It ended 25-12 when McKenna Robb’s two-handed bump found a spot of open floor.
With set 2 tied at six, Loyola had a chance to take its first lead of the match, but off the bench, Mollee Grams ricocheted down an ace block, and the Clippers held the lead the reset of the way.
“We said don’t let them get past 10,” Meyer said, “so that’s pretty good to get them refocused and really take charge.”
Earning point 22, Emily Kern’s attack was the last winner with the Crusaders handing the Clippers the last three points on errors for a 25-11 final.
Loyola did manage to go up early in set three, but the Clippers cranked out ace serves, and with Robb and Kern kills, it wasn’t much competition either, and the Clippers won 25-10 with the last point coming on an Emmie Dittmar ace tip.
Robb finished the match with 17 kills, two more than Kern. Taylin Gosch set up the Clippers 32 times. Lexi Hollerich quarried 11 digs. Kern, Robb and Mazie Anderson each gouged out nine digs.
The serving risk-reward balance favored the Clippers, with 13 aces and eight misses. Mya Krenik made all seven of her serve attempts and dropped in three aces. She also had three digs. Emma Sweere was 10-10 at the service line with a pair of winners while Jordyn Klingel was 8-8 with one ace.
Robb now needs 15 kills to break the school record 1110 set by Taylor Holicky in 2014. Gosch needs 24 digs to reach a career 1000. The only other Clipper to reach that milestone was Kenzie Corrow, who finished her career in 2009 with 1293 digs.