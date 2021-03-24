No. 2 seeded Sleepy Eye St. Mary's combined good outside shooting early with good inside shooting late to top No. 4 seeded Cleveland 81-48 in the Section 2AA North Subsection finals Wednesday at Sleepy Eye.
Despite the loss, the Clippers took home the subsection runner-up trophy and individual medals.
The Knights raced to a 17-2 lead with five 3-pointers.
Six-foot-3 junior forward Carson Domeier had four of the 3's and and 5-11 sophomore guard Kaleb Wait had one 3.
Domeier finished with a game-high 31 points including five 3s. Wait scored 12 points, all from downtown.
The Knights moved to the inside in the second half with 10 2-pointers and outscored the Clippers 49-24. The inside attack was led by 6-foot junior guard Trent Steffensmeier with 16 and 6-4 forward Kyle Goblirsch with 14.
The Clippers didn't score until five minutes into the game when 6-foot-6 senior center Ben Holden made a pair of free throws to cut the Knights' lead to 11-2. Holden finished with 12 points and reached 1,000 rebounds for his career. He hit 1,000 points as a junior.
Senior point guard Isaac Mueller led the Clippers with 15 points, including four straight free throws to cut the Knights' led with 30-24 with 31 seconds to play in the first half. But Goblirsch made a put back at the first-half buzzer to up the Knights' lead to 32-24 at halftime.
The Clippers still were in the game early in the second half, cutting the lead to 35-31 on a 5-0 run with 3-pointer by Mueller, followed by a 2-pointer by Holden with 16:40 to play.
But the Knights, on a 20-4 run, pulled away 55-35 with 10:31 left.
Mueller drove for two points, and 5-10 senior guard Elijah Sullivan followed with a 3-point basket to cut it to 55-40. Sullivan finished with nine points.
But another Knights' run of 13-0 upped their lead to 69-40 with 4:38 to play.
Holden broke the scoring string with a basket with 4 minutes left to make it 69-42. But the Knights finished off the game with a 12-6 run for the 81-48 victory.
Also scoring for the Clippers, 5-10 senior guard Alex McCabe and 6-1 senior forward Cameron Selly both netted six points.
St. Mary's (18-3) advances to the section finals at 7 p.m. Friday at Sibley East in Arlington against South Subsection No. 1 seed St. Clair (14-2) which eliminated No. 7 seeded Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 75-64 in double overtime.
The Clippers finish the season 13-3 and graduate seven seniors including five starters: Mueller, Sullivan, McCabe, Holden and forward Eric Rohlfing. Also graduating are Selly and 6-foot forward Ellet Taylor. Returning varsity players are 5-11 junior guard Jackson Meyer, 6-3 junior forward Lucas Walecka, 6-4 junior forward Kolby Gens and 6-5 sophomore guard Braeden Hastings.