The Gustavus women’s cross country team took fourth place out of 22 teams Saturday, placing ahead of nationally ranked teams, at the UW-La Crosse Tori Neubauer Invitational. Iowa Central Community College won the event and had the top three individuals.
“We’ve been building our ladies for this race to be our breakout race all season and they came through,” said Head Coach Brenden Huber. “Really excited about how Tierney and Kourtney went up to the front of the pack today and battled not only some of the best in the conference, but the best in the region. Following that up, watching wave after wave of Gusties competing and running hard today is something we knew we had and was wonderful to finally have the ladies be rewarded for their efforts.”
Tierney Winter (Sr., Waterville) led the Gusties with a fifth-place finish, crossing the line with a personal-best 22:08.1, tying the 12th fastest 6k time in program history. Kourtney Kulseth (Jr., New Richland) took 13th with a time of 22:41.0; Iliana Ramon (So., Fairmont) placed 21st in 23:01.1; Mackinzee Miest (So., St. James) finished 45th in 23:43.2; and Lily Engebretson (So., St. Paul) took 56th in 23:53.6.
Winrose Chesang of Iowa Central won the race in 21:02.6.
The Gusties next compete Nov. 2 at the MIAC Championships.