Last year Mankato East/Loyola beat the St. Peter 4-3 in the first round of subsection girls tennis. This year the Saints turned the tables to win 5-2. Saints are ranked 3rd in 2AA subsection; East was ranked 6th. Last year the Saints were ranked 5th, East 4th.
Coach Aaron Rothenberger said: “The top seven teams (in subsection) are tight and close—relatively even teams. If it’s not your day, your season is done. Today was our day. We played well enough to win some close matches. We had some girls who definitely played differently this year—we played with more confidence this year with East. East was more seasoned last year—they have a lot of seniors, but a lot of those seniors didn’t play varsity last year.
“We came out there with the mind-set that we were the better team, and we played like we were the better team. It showed in doubles. Our captains (Lizzy Orth and Emily Salfer) made quick work of their opponents (at No. 1). You want seniors to enjoy the experience, but they wanted to be very business like and go after their opponent from the start to the end, and that’s exactly what they did.”
Salfter said that they had more controlled shots and “played smarter not stronger.” Orth felt they used “the wind to their advantage” and were strategic with their shots.
Rothenberger noted the No. 2 doubles pairing of Josie Wiebusch and Jayna Matejcek is “like having another one doubles, as they’re a very experienced, solid team, and they showed that today with their opponents. No messing around—they went after them.”
No. 3 doubles partners, Macy Weller and Molly Voeltz, lost their first match of the season. “We came out there—it was a tough battle that first set, even though the score was a bit of a blow-out at 6-2. Then East got the best of us in the last two sets.”
At No. 1 singles, Rothenberger said he was “Very proud of Amelia (Hildebrandt) for defeating a girl she’s lost to in the past. She really took it to her. She played solid, consistent tennis today.”
Annika Southworth, No. 2, played a hard-hitting player, Rothenberger noted. “(Annika) used the speed of her opponent’s ball and got back a lot of deep shots. She finished well at the net and rattled her opponent and that’s why she won easily.”
At No. 3, Rothenberger felt Rhyan Holmgren played very consistent tennis. “I was very pleased with her tennis. I think she played the best tennis she played the last two matches. Her opponent at Fairmont was more challenging than the one she played against with East, but she executed well at the net, and it’s great to see her play better as the match went on. Very encouraging.”
In discussing Maddie Kamm’s No. 4 singles match, Rothenberger said, “I think there are other parts of her game that got the best of her. Mentally, not quite there today like she normally is, but she had an off day. We’re allowed to have off days.”
Saints travel to 2nd-ranked Mankato West Thursday: match play at 4 p.m. West beat out 7th-ranked Marshall. Rothenberger believes Thursday’s match, “Will be similar to Fairmont, Blue Earth. It will come down to crucial matches, points. There’s certain parts of their team where we don’t match up very well, and there’s certain parts of our team where we match up really well. There’ll be pressure on our doubles to sweep, and for us to get a singles win or two will be a challenge for us. Hopefully, we’ll play as consistently as we did today.”
Orth and Salfer said they are excited for Thursday’s match against West and are proud of the entire team’s season—varsity and JV.
St. Peter 5, East/Loyola 2
Singles
1. Hildebrandt (10), SP, def. Kezia Kim (12) 6-3, 6-2
2. Southworth (8), SP, def. Tiegen Richards (10) 6-1, 6-1
3. Holmgren (9), SP def. Lizzy Boerboom (12) 7-6 (5), 6-3
4. Grace Morgan (12), ME, def. Kamm (9) 6-3, 6-4
Doubles
1. Orth-Salfer, SP,def. Adriana Kleinschmidt (12)-Arika Kleinschmidt (12) 6-0, 6-0
2. Wiebusch (11)-Matejcek (12), SP, def. Arissa Leddy (12)-Hannah Rigdon (12) 6-0, 6-2
3. Emma Riebel (12)-Abbie Bentson (11), ME, def. Voeltz (11)-Weller (10) 2-6, 6-1, 6-1
Top Alternates
Hannah Kulper (12)-Maddie Blinger (9), ME. def. Raina Roemhildt (10)-Allie Pettis (12) 6-2, 6-2
Camy Bartolo (12)-Sydney Jacobs (10), ME, def. Kali Erickson (9)-Zetta Haugen (9) 8-5