The Cleveland Clippers baseball team scored three runs in the eight inning to defeat host Nicollet 6-3 on Tuesday, May 4.
The game was tied at three with Cleveland batting in the top of the eighth. Jackson Meyer led off with a walk and advanced to second, Carter Dylla singled to advance Meyer to third, Dylla stole second, and Lucas Walechka singled in Meyer and Dylla.
Walechka finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs with a run scored. The Clippers had eight hits
Dylla finished 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored. Alex McCabe batted 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI. Meyer went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored.
Dylla was the winning pitcher in relief. He went six innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out 13 and walking one. he struck out the last two batters to end the game.
McCabe started the game for Cleveland. He went two innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out one.