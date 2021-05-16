The St. Peter girls golf team finished in first place in the six-team Mankato Invitational golf tournament by 33 strokes on Saturday at North Links Golf Course.
St. Peter took first with 372, while Mounds View took second place with a team score of 415.
Medalist Adrianna Bixby from St. Peter shot an 88. Other scorers for the Saints were Audra Bixby with 91, Mia Hansen with 96 followed by Emily Salfer with 98. Piper Ruble and Kate Salzwedel were close behind with 100 and 101 respectively. Ruble’s 100 was a career best as she is taking advantage of some extra opportunities to play in more varsity meets.
"The weather cooperated once again to allow us to play in almost ideal conditions," St. Peter coach Pat Klubben said. "The spring sports really deserve some good weather as we have had to endure some less than ideal weather over the past few weeks.
"Our busy schedule continues as the girls will travel to Waseca on Monday for the NRHEG Invitational followed by the BSC Divisional meet at BEA on Tuesday. We will be back home next Thursday to wrap up our regular season with Mankato East at Shoreland CC."