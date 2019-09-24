St. Peter freshman Hadley Stuehrenberg worked her way up from third place to first place Tuesday in winning the Mankato West Invitational girls cross country meet at Minneopa Golf Club.
The field also included Albert Lea, Austin, Mankato East and Rochester Mayo.
Midway through the race, Stuehrenberg ran third in the lead pack. But she moved up to finish first out of 139 total runners — 90 varsity and 49 junior varsity ran together — in 20 minutes 29 seconds. It was her second victory this season. She also won at Mankato Loyola. Areley Jaime-Luerano of Rochester Mayo took second in 20:33.9.
"Hadley Stuehrenberg ran her best race of the season," St. Peter girls head coach Jeff Portugue said. "It may not have been her fastest time, but her race execution was perfect. This was the first race of the season in which we wanted her to really run hard from start to finish."
Also for the Saints, freshman Hailey Looft placed 31st in 24:21.8, seventh-grader Maya Winsell 49th in 26:43.7, junior Emma Johnson 56th in 27:18.8, senior Reese Portugue 71st in 29:01, sophomore Kiyonia Alexander 80th in 30:03.2 and senior Alli Madden 86th in 32:45.7.
"A pleasant surprise today was Maya Winsell, seventh-grader running her first 5,000-meter race of the year," Portugue said. "She was our third fastest girl today. She just made us better today. She was forced into action due to an injury to Breeley Ruble who should be back next week.
"It was a tough humid day so times were not our fastest, but the girls ran hard and are learning just get tough."
Freshman Gavin Selly was the top finisher for the St. Peter boys with a time of 19:42 and a place of 40th. Sophomore Willem Nelsen was next with a time of 20:59 and a place of 63rd. Freshman Jaydon Thompson rounded out the top runners with a time of 21:34 and a place of 78th. There were 178 runners in the varsity/JV race.
Jeff Oaks of Mankato East placed first in 16:46.
In the middle school race, St. Peter's Callum Harmes edged John Kennedy to pace the group with a time of 11:01. Kennedy also ran 11:01. Haydin Heilman ran a time of 12:16 over the 1 mile and a half course, while Cesar Cruz rounded out the group with a time of 17:25.
Next up for the Saints will be the Buffalo invite on Thursday. Some of the state's best cross country programs will be there including perennial powerhouse Wayzata
St. Peter then hits the trail for the I-90 Invite at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct 3 at Cedar Park in Fairmont