St. Peter girls and boys cross country teams ran into tough competition Thursday in the St. Peter triangular with Fairmont and Waseca.
Girls
Fairmont girls (27 points) won a close battle for first with Waseca (35 points). St. Peter finished third with 84.
Ella Dufault of Waseca won medalist honors in 18 minutes, 24 seconds over 5,000 meters. Fairmont's Laura Thompson placed second in 19:18.
Hadley Stuehrenberg led St. Peter in eighth place (21:26) out of 28 runners.
Robin Hibscher finished next for St. Peter in 13th place (22:23).
Also for the Saints, Addison Maxfield took 16th (22:53), Hailey Looft 22nd (24:36), Emma Johnson 26th (26:22) and Lexi Wentworth 27th (27:17).
In the junior high girls 2K, St. Peter's Octavia Fuller finished second (13:08) and Riley Looft fourth (14:54) out of five runners.
"Hadley, Robin Hibscher, Hailey Looft and Lexi Wentworth all ran season bests," St. Peter girls head coach Jeff Portugue said. "Lexi is a two-sport athlete now playing both volleyball and running cross country and is still running her best times while doing both. Hadley is near 100 percent and should continue to cut time. Robin Hibscher had a breakout meet, and I feel like she will continue to improve and look for her in the next few weeks to become a real impact runner for us. Hailey Looft seems to always put in a good performance. We look forward to getting Maya Winsell and Breeley Ruble back next week."
St. Peter runs in the Big South Conference championships starting Saturday, Oct. 10 at Redwood Falls Golf Club. There will be four different start times: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Boys
Waseca dominated the boys' race, earning the top 3 places, plus six of the top 10 for 18 points.
Fairmont finished second with 50 points, and St. Peter placed third with 70.
Isaac Feldkamp of Waseca placed first out of 31 runners in 5,000-meter race in 17:15. Matthew Feldkamp of Waseca placed second in 17:26.
St. Peter's Gavin Selly broke into the top 10, placing 10th in 18:45.
Teammate Willem Nelsen came in 11th in 19:11.
Also for the Saints, Connor Snow finished 14th in 19:32, Callum Harmes 17th in 20:11, Corbin Herron 18th in 20:35, Liam Engelhardt 22nd in 21:24, and eighth-grader Luke Banks, in his first varsity race, 27th in 22:06.00.
In the junior high boys 2K, St. Peter's John Kennedy paced third (11:20), Lathe Bly fourth (11:42) and Tobias Twait fifth (13:14) out of six runners.