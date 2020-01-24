St. Peter girls basketball team overwhelmed host Blue Earth Area 62-27 on Friday.
Sarah Conlon led St. Peter with 12 points and seven rebounds. Morgan Kelly also grabbed seven rebounds, scored nine points and paced the Saints with four assists and two blocked shots.
The Saints outrebounded the Bucs 36-19 and outscored them 26-10 in the paint. BEA also had 20 turnovers to nine by St. Peter.
St. Peter (13-4 overall, 6-1 Big South Conference) also beat BEA 51-22 on Dec. 10. The Bucs dropped to 2-14, 0-6
St. Peter 29 33 — 62
Blue Earth 17 10 — 27
St. Peter 62 (Sarah Conlon 12, Rhyan Holmgren 9, Morgan Kelly 9, Abby Haggenmiller 8, Josie Wiebusch 8, Maddie Kamm 7, Lilly Ruffin 6, Emma Jones 2)
Rebounds 36 (Conlon 7, Kelly 7, Ruffin 6, Holmgren 3, Haggenmiller 2, Kamm 2, Wiebusch 2, Amelia Carlson 1, Jones 1, Abby Maloney 1, Grace Remmert 1, unassigned team 3)
Assists 14 (Kelly 4, Carlson 2, Jones 2, Ruffin 2, Wiebusch 2, Conlon 1, Holmgren 1)
Steals 9 (Kamm 2, Wiebusch 2, Conlon 1, Holmgren 1, Kelly 1, Ruffin 1, Maloney 1)
Blocks 2 (Kelly 2)
FG 21-48 (44%)
3FG 6-20 (33%) Haggenmiller 2-4, Holmgren 1-4, Jones 1-2. Conlon 1-5, Wiebusch 1-2)
FT 14-23 (61%)
Girls Basketball Big South Conference - East Standings
Conf. Overall For Agst
Waseca 7-0 15-3 57.1 39.1
St. Peter 6-1 13-4 55.3 46.0
Fairmont 3-4 9-7 50.7 50.1
St. James Area 2-4 8-8 48.7 51.7
New Ulm 2-5 6-10 59.3 68.0
Blue Earth Area 0-6 2-14 36.9 56.3
