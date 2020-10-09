St. Peter volleyball team opened the pandemic-delayed season with a 3-1 win over host St. James on Thursday.
Set scores showed: 25-18, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20.
"The girls played well as a team, and it was great to have parents there to support the players," St. Peter coach Carmen Hanson said.
Kylee Horner led St. Peter with 11 kills.
Lizzy Quist collected 10 kills and 15 digs.
Lilly Ruffin had seven kills, five block assists and one solo block
Dani Johnson notched six block assists and one solo block.
Lauren Niemeyer picked up four block assists and one solo block.
Grace Remmert led with 17 set assists, plus she had 14 digs and 17 service points.
Abby Haggenmiller collected 12 set assists.
McKenna VanZee paced the Saints with 20 sigs and served nine points.
Alyssa Hrdlicka added 10 service points.