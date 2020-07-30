spotlight
GALLERY: Cleveland U16 Orange softball versus Lake Crystal
Pat Beck
St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast
Load comments
Trending Now
-
Minnesota’s rules for going back to school: What you need to know
-
Finders Keepers: New thrift store offers furniture, clothing, cookware and more
-
Task forces' search turns up $200,000 of meth, cocaine
-
Some neighbors protest, but Courtland gun club allowed to move forward
-
Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Wear a mask or contribute to 'crisis,' health leader says
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3