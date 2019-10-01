In a key Section 2A match-up, St. Peter girls soccer team edged Holy Family 2-1 on Tuesday at Floyd B. Johnson Field.
St. Peter (11-2-2) is seeded fourth out of 18 teams in the QRF ratings in minnesotascores.net, which will determine the playoff match-ups.
Holy Family (9-6) is ranked sixth.
With rain falling the entire game, the Saints jumped to a 2-0 lead over the Fire with two goals in the first 13 minutes of the first half.
Senior midfielder Amelia Carlson opened the scoring 10:05 into the game. She took a crossing pass in the box from freshman midfielder Adrianna Bixby and one-timed it into the net.
Junior forward Emma Jones gave the Saints a 2-0 lead with an unassisted goal in the 13-minute mark.
Holy Family cut the lead to 2-1 in the 23-minute mark of the first half on a goal by sophomore Mimi Pavelka.
The rest of the first half and the entire second half was scoreless, thanks to some big saves by St. Peter goalkeeper Katie Gurrola.
St. Peter (10-0-1 Big South Conference) finishes off the regular season traveling to Waseca (7-5-1, 4-4-1) for a conference game at 7 p.m. Oct. 3. The Saints shut out the Bluejays 4-0 on Sept. 10.
The Section 2A playoffs begin Saturday, Oct. 5. St. Peter likely will have a first-round bye and open the playoffs the following Monday at home.