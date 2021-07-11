The Le Sueur Braves took an early lead over the St. Peter Saints Sunday afternoon at Bruce Frank Field, but a critical seventh inning rally from the Saints put them in the driver's seat en-route to a 6-3 victory over the Braves. "We played pretty well" Tony Konicek said, "We had some timely hits when needed them"
With the win, St. Peter moves above .500 in River Valley League (RVL) play with a 4-3 record, 9-7 overall, while Le Sueur falls to 3-5 in league play and 5-10 overall.
With the Saints batting in the top of the first against Braves starting pitcher Brandon Culbert, Sam Wenner was able to get on base after a throwing error pulled the first baseman off the bag. Le Sueur prevented any damage being done when shortstop Mitch Casperson made a difficult play on a hard hit ground ball at the edge of the grass, making an impressive toss to first for an out.
In the bottom of the first inning, Casperson earned a walk before Burke Nesbit brought him home with an RBI double. The next batter, Tyler Pengilly, took advantage of Nesbit being in scoring position and immediately brought him home with an RBI single to put the Braves up 2-0.
Culbert continued to pitch lights out through the first four innings and Saints starter Sam Carlson quickly rebounded from the first inning and settled into a groove.
In the bottom of the third inning, Saints third baseman John Olsen chased down a popup into foul territory and was able to catch the ball as he made contact with the fence.
St. Peter put together a threat in the top of the fifth inning when Josh Robb led off with a single followed by Billy Hanson drawing a walk. Sam Wenner cashed in the runner at second with an RBI single to cut Le Sueur's lead to one run.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Braves hit a hard liner into right field where Konicek made a nice sliding catch to take a hit off the board. "I was just trying to get there." he said, "I took a good angle on the ball and was able to get under it."
St. Peter made it's rally in the top of the seventh inning when Billy Hanson reached base on a hit by pitch followed by singles from Konicek and Wenner to load the bases with one out. Tyson Sowder then tied the game with an RBI single before Cody Booker put the Saints in the lead with a two-run double. Jeff Menk capped off the four run inning with an RBI single of his own, giving St. Peter a 5-2 lead.
With the Saints leading, they brought in pitcher Dylan Graft who quickly went through the Le Sueur batters in order including a pair of strikeouts.
After a scoreless top of the eighth inning, the Braves were able to put their third run on the board when Ryan McPartland scored a runner from second on a single with two out.
The final run of the game was scored by St. Peter in the top of the ninth when Sowder scored from third on a delayed steal after the runner on first feigned a steal attempt.
Graft pitched through the bottom of the ninth to earn the three inning save for the Saints, finishing his relief stint with five strikeouts. "He was really making them uncomfortable and moving the ball around." Konicek said of Graft, "When he needed to, he had enough to get it past them."
St. Peter finished the day with 11 hits while Le Sueur finished with four hits. Wenner finished with three hits and an RBI to lead the Saints offense.
Le Sueur returns to action Friday July 16, with a RVL game on the road against the Gaylord Islanders. St. Peter will host the Jordan Brewers in an RVL game Friday night at Veteran's Field.