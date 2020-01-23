St. Peter wrestling team improved to 2-2 in the Big South Conference and 9-5 overall with a 49-30 victory Thursday at New Ulm.
The Saints, who took a 43-6 lead after nine matches, won three matches by falls and four by forfeits.
Wins by pins went to Harold Born at 126 pounds, Brogan Hanson at 138 and Eli Hunt at 182.
The Saints also got a major decision by Nakiye Mercado at 106 and a decision by Noah Hunt at 132.
"Noah Hunt wrestled a good match in beating one of New Ulm's better wrestlers, as well as NaKiye Mercado got us started out of the gates with a good win," St. Peter coach Keith Hanson said.
St. Peter journeys to the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Triangular with New Richland/Hartland-Ellendale/Geneva at 5 p.m. Friday.
St. Peter 49 New Ulm Area 30
106: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Parker Kamm (NUA) (MD 11-0) 113: Taylen Travaille (STPE) over (NUA) (For.) 120: Carter Brandes (NUA) over Amir Loredo-Hollon (STPE) (Fall 2:52) 126: Harold Born (STPE) over Marqavion Haefner (NUA) (Fall 1:51) 132: Noah Hunt (STPE) over Jackson Bode (NUA) (Dec 6-4) 138: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Brayden Gibson (NUA) (Fall 1:19) 145: Nathan Fogal (STPE) over (NUA) (For.) 152: Wareke Gillette (STPE) over (NUA) (For.) 160: Cole Filand (STPE) over (NUA) (For.) 170: Cole Ranweiler (NUA) over Kole Guth (STPE) (Fall 3:13) 182: Eli Hunt (STPE) over John Mehlhop (NUA) (Fall 0:42) 195: Caleb Arndt (NUA) over Connor Travaille (STPE) (Fall 0:42) 220: Julian Hernandez (NUA) over (STPE) (For.) 285: Colby Wenninger (NUA) over (STPE) (For.)
Big South Conference - East Standings
Conf. Overall
Fairmont/MCW 3-0 8-0
Waseca 2-2 10-2
St. Peter 2-2 9-5
New Ulm 1-1 8-8
Blue Earth Area 1-1 8-1
St. James Area 0-3 2-10