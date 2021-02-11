The Waseca Bluejays went into overtime to edge Minnesota River 5-4 in the boys hockey showdown between the co-leaders of Big South Conference Thursday at Waseca Community Arena.
Left wing Brendan O'Keefe led the Bulldogs with two goals and an assist for three points. Defenseman Dylan Hunt assisted on two goals.
The Bluejays jumped to a 2-0 lead on a pair of goals by Kyle Ahlschlager at 20 seconds and 2:53. Both were assisted by Charlie Huttemeir.
The Bulldogs cut the lead to 2-1 on a goal by Wydert, assisted by Hunt and Finn Gibson at 5:46.
Minnesota River tied it 2-2 with goal by center Brady Sowder, assisted by O'Keefe, at 11:12.
O'Keefe gave the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead on a goal at 5:02 into the second period, assisted by defenseman Jake Rimstad and Connor Bjorling, and that's how the period ended.
Waseca tied it 3-3 on an unassisted goal by Leo Harcuth 1:16 into the third period.
Griffen Krautkramer put the Bluejays into a 4-3 lead with a goal at 1:38, assisted by Max Neaves.
Minnesota River tied it 4-4 on O'Keefe's second goal, assisted by Hunt, at 6:40, to send it into overtime.
Huttemier scored the game-winning goal on the power play at 6:00, assisted by Ahlschlager and Riley Forshee.
With the win, the Bluejays remain in first place at 7-1 overall and in the conference, while the Bulldogs dropped to 7-2, 6-2.
The Bulldogs and Bluejays meet again at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Le Sueur Community Center.