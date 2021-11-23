Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team traveled to Luverne to battle the Cardinals. Despite erasing the Cardinal's first goal with an equalizing shot from Sophia Doherty, Luverne was able to pull away in the second period to earn a 7-3 victory.
Doherty's goal came 5:37 after the Cardinals opening score and was assisted by Callie Voeltz. After one period of action, the teams remained tied at 1-1 although Luverne held a 17-9 shots on goal advantage.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the floodgates opened in the second period and scored three unanswered before Minnesota River was able to put another net past the goaltender. The second goal for the Bulldogs was scored by Anna Pavlo with the assist from Claire Hathaway.
The Cardinals added two more goals before the final score of the night came off the stick of Voeltz with the assist from Zetta Haugen.
Overall, the Bulldogs were outshot 42-25 while goaltender Amilia Messer made 35 saves.
Minnesota River returns to action Saturday, Nov. 27, when the Bulldogs host Delano with puck drop scheduled for 3 p.m.