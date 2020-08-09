The MSHSL shared information with Member Schools on Friday, Aug. 7, regarding fall approved sports dates and guidance.
Football and volleyball were moved to the spring in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The four high school sports moving ahead this fall in Minnesota are soccer, tennis, cross country, and swim and dive. Check the table to see details for each.
Here are some of the developed regulations for MSHSL 2020 fall sports:
• All aspects of athletics, including meetings, practices, competitions, transportation and facility usage, must align with the requirements of the Minnesota Department of Education plan for return to learning, must follow the requirements from the Minnesota Department of Health’s guidance on youth sports, and must include the required actions identified in the governor’s executive orders.
• The first week of practice should focus on implementing effective protocols and routines for pre-participation screenings, effective social distancing, compliance with all health recommendations, establishment of pod limits of 25 or less, and additional actions that mitigate the spread of disease and enhance safety of students and coaches.
• Athletic programs must follow the identified protocols for students or coaches who have tested positive, are experiencing symptoms consistent with a COVID-19 diagnosis, or have had exposure to an individual who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
• For schools that are required by localized metrics to be in a distance learning mode, practices are limited to virtual contact only.
• Interscholastic scrimmages will not be allowed.
• Competitions with opponents from bordering states are allowed when less than 50 miles one way and when determined as local. Competitions of greater distances may be approved by the MSHSL with supporting rationale. Any out of state competition must follow MSHSL guidelines for competition types.
• No captains' practices should be held.
More information will be shared on other fall plans as it becomes available.