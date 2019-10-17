Athletic teams often say they are like families.
Much of the St. Peter girls swimming and diving team doesn't need to say it at all.
The Saints have five sets of sisters including one family of four: Aubry, Jaiden, Trista and Addison Landsom. And it doesn't stop there.
"Last night we kind of did the math, and it's around half of our team are all sisters," said senior RaeAnne Smit, sister of sophomore Salena Smit. "The swim team has a passed down tradition. We have lot of swimmers on the team. Their parents were also coached by (27-year head coach Mary Lager). It's a family thing."
"It's a unique experience because the team is like a family," senior Aubry Landsom said. "But having your actual sisters on it, the team is more close knit. It's really cool this year, because going into seventh grade, I was super nervous joining the team. But having so much fun with it, I keep coming back every year."
Sophomore Olivia Denzer, sister of eighth grader Hannah Denzer, likes how swimming brings her close to her team and other teams.
"It's like one big family," Olivia Denzer said. "It's like a second home."
Junior Kaylee Moreau is a top returning diver who missed this season with a concussion she suffered in gymnastics. This season she is a swim team manager. Her sister, Mya, is an eighth-grade swimmer and diver.
"I really like having the sister atmosphere," Kaylee Moreau said. "It's nice, because everyone's really close to each other. Everyone kind of feels like sisters. But we have multiple last names as well."
Relay of sisters
Four sisters within a close enough age range made it possible to have an entire relay team of one family, a first for St. Peter.
"Both teams were excited about that because it was such a unique experience to have four girls," Aubry Landsom said. "Before the race, they announce all the last names. A lot of the times when there's sisters on the team, they'll announce the first names, too, just to clarify who it is. So just hearing everyone's name, you could hear the energy. It's fun being able to accomplish something together because we all worked really hard."
Being sisters has its advantages.
"It brings us closer together," Aubry Landsom said. "Because we spend so much time in the pool, it's a lot about what we talk about. Being able to go home and talk about the same practice, what are goals are for the rest of the season and stuff like that. We get to bring the team home with us."
Senior RaeAnne Smit also thinks it helps to talk over swimming with her sister.
"After some hard practices, we can go home together, have dinner together and share our frustrations together versus if I didn't have someone on the team, I don't think my family would understand." RaeAnne said.
Olivia Denzer also likes to always have somebody with whom to communicate.
"It's nice, because it means that if you're having sibling issues that they can relate and help you through it," Olivia Denzer said. "So you're not by yourself all the time."
Sisters follow each others' footsteps to the team. But it's not always the oldest first.
"She encouraged me to try swimming in seventh-grade," Aubry Landsom said. "I joined in seventh grade. Then two years later, Jaiden joined the team. My younger sisters swam on the club team for one year and joined their seventh-grade year." -
Sibling rivalry
"Starting out, it was a lot of pushing each other and racing," Aubry Landsom said. "But as we got further, since my sister started so young and she has the natural ability, and she worked hard at it, she definitely has been top varsity and really hard to compete with. Now it's cool to see how much time she drops and the fact that we can support each other. Every time someone drops time, it's helping the whole team."
RaeAnne Smit said she is competitive with her sister, Salena, who caught up to her big sister's times in the pool this year.
"When she beats me in races, it's kind of like I'm going to get you next time," RaeAnne Smit said. "Things go back and forth, depending on the event. I don't know how she caught up to me, but she got really strong. She never beat me till this year. This year, she is beating me more in the freestyle. She has not beaten me in the fly yet, so that's good."
Junior Morgan Kelly and freshman sister Madison Kelly both swim the 100 breaststroke and the 200 individual medley.
"I influenced her to swim the breaststroke, and it turns out both of us have the breaststroke gene in our family," Morgan Kelly said. "I really wanted her to come out for the team and to be part of this experience with me. Part of helping her find her place on the team was when she began to swim the same events as I did, because I think she liked what I was able to do. We enjoyed being around each other."
Madison hasn't quite beaten her big sister.
"She's getting there, but hopefully not." Morgan said.
Kaylee Moreau said since she's not diving this year, she's not as competitive with Mya.
"But even when we're out at the pool, we like to joke around and see who can do better," Kaylee Moreau said. "I always try to encourage her."
Motivating each other
Morgan Kelly is pumped up by swimming against her sister.
"My sister and I swim the same events, so it has made us a lot closer to be able to talk about swimming," Morgan Kelly said. "We swim in the same heat now, so it's been a ton of fun for me to have that with her.
She continued, "Being able to swim against each other is super motivational for me. "It makes me try to be more of a leader on the team, especially to her to show her that putting in hard work and dedication is going to lead her somewhere. If I can put those examples out to her, she's going to follow. And Madison motivates me every single day."
Olivia and Hannah Degner also compete in some of the same events including the 200 and 500 freestyles. They're pretty evenly matched. In some cases, the older one places higher, and in some cases, the younger one's time is better.
"We motivate each other to keep going faster," Olivia Denzer said.
Swimming is one of the most physically and mentally grueling sports.
"But having the family makes it really easy to figure out what's important and focus on the fact that all the work we do is done for a reason,'" Aubry Landsom said. "Practices are really difficult. But the bond that everyone has when you spend as much time with people, it's impossible not to get to know them really well. And you find people that affect you in and out of the pool and keep you motivated and to be the best person you can be."
Olivia Denzer agrees that "it takes a lot of hard work and determination to get through every practice. It helps having my sister here to get through it, because we swim in the same events, so we push each other to do better every time."
Often the older sibling teaches the younger sibling the ropes. Morgan Kelly enjoys leading her little sister.
"As an older sibling, you get to influence your younger sister and kind of be that mentor for her," Morgan Kelly said.
"A lot of the older sisters get to work with their younger sisters," RaeAnn Smit said. "I'm more obligated to correct my younger sister. Morgan does the same thing with Maddie. Obviously Aubry and Jaiden help with Addie and Addison, so I think that's kind of cool."
Kaylee Moreau added, "I really like having my sister on the team, because it really gives me someone to encourage, and it helps me work on my own work ethic to set a good example for my younger teammates, younger siblings."
RaeAnne Smit said her favorite aspect about swimming is the team bonding, which is enhanced by the sisterhood.
"This is the sport that is closest to me," she said. "I know everyone on the team. Everyone talks to everyone. It's not just varsity talks to varsity or upperclassmen talk to upperclassmen. Everyone gets included, especially the seventh- and eighth-graders get to hang out and do team bonding. Our carbo loads and our sleepovers — we all do stuff together."