COACHES
Head coach: Bre Landsteiner 6th year.
Assistant coaches: Jen Koehler, 10th year; Kari Malz, 5th year; Sean Keating, 3rd year,
KEY PLAYERS
Katie Gurrola — Keeper (12th grade). Katie was named to the All-Conference Honorable Mention Team last year and was named to the All-Conference team the year before (2019). Katie is an outstanding goalie who has improved so much while playing in our program. We expect she will have one spectacular season her senior year.
Adrianna Bixby — Midfield (11th grade). Adrianna was named to the All-Conference Honorable Mention last year. She had 6 goals and 4 assists last season. She is a key player in our midfield. She can handle the ball well at her feet, she is quick, and she reads the game well.
Natalie Petersen — Forward (11th grade). Natalie will be a key player for us up top. She was named to the All-Conference Team last year. She had 8 goals and 2 assists last season. She is aggressive and works hard to win the ball from the opposing team.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Grace Dlouhy — 2 goals and 1 assist last season, Piper Ruble, and Keira Friedrich.
MOVED ON
Maddie More, Ella Gilbertson, Emma Jones, Mia Hansen, Vanessa Krueger, Liz Mitchell, Miranda Seham, Samantha Long and Anna LoFaro.
2020 RECAP
Last year, the St. Peter girls soccer team was the Big South Conference Champions. In the conference, we were 9-0-2. Overall, our record was 11-1-2. We unfortunately lost to Southwest Christian 2-1 in the section semifinal game.
2021 SEASON OUTLOOK
We lost a lot of seniors and starters last year. But we aren’t focusing on what we lost, we are focused on the present and working hard to define our team. This year, we have a lot of younger players who joined our program. We are working to build our program and that starts with our returning players. We are expecting our returning players to find their rhythm, be a good role model and teammate, and teach the younger players the standards we have for the St. Peter Saints girls soccer team. After this week of two-a-days, we have players who are excited to play and determined to get better.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 — Seniors
2 — Sisters on the team
8 — Home games
9 — Returning players from last year