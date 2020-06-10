AUSTIN, Texas – The 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-America Softball Teams were released June 9, and Gustavus senior Aly Freeman (Omaha, Neb.) was selected to the Second Team after earning Third Team honors last season.
Freeman is the first Gustie softball player to earn multiple Academic All-America honors since Rachael Click was selected in 2007, 2008, and 2009. Academic All-America Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom.
Freeman, a biology major with a 4.00 GPA, received MIAC All-Conference in 2019 after batting .349 and hitting a league-leading eight home runs. During that season, she boasted a .670 slugging percentage with 11 doubles and 30 RBI. She was All-Conference honorable mention in 2018.
The Omaha native was on track for 45+ career doubles, which would place her in the top-two in program history. She also owns a career .969 fielding percentage, which is in the top-10 in program history.
Freeman started every game of her career (117) at either third base, pitcher, or first base, and was on track for 145+ consecutive starts. Freeman has a .299 career batting average (100-334) with 55 runs, 34 doubles, 11 home runs, 63 RBI.
In the pitcher’s circle, Freeman has a 3.29 career ERA with 33 games started, 51 appearances, 12 complete games, and 133 strikeouts in 236.1 innings.
This year’s Academic All-America Team includes six student-athletes from the MIAC. Freeman is one of four infielders selected to the Second Team and is one of five student-athletes with a 4.00 GPA. She earns the College’s 116th Academic All-America honor, which is the most in the MIAC and 12th most in NCAA Division III.
To be eligible for Academic All-America consideration, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at his/her current institution and be nominated by his/her sports information director.