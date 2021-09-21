Five years of falling short to BEA girls tennis ended Tuesday night, at St. Peter High School courts in a tight 4-3 victory, improving the Saints overall record to 14-1.
Coach Rothenberger exclaimed, “It’s always going to be a battle against Blue Earth. Last time we beat them was in 2016 when we won the Big South Conference title. They played their best four players against our top four out of six players in singles. We were really close in singles. We had some good battles. Came down to crucial points; whereas Annika (Southworth No. 2) had some tight games but won those crucial points. That’s the big difference in regards to how the scores looked—didn’t fully reflect how close it was in some of these matches.”
Freshman Southworth, with a 15-0 record (14 of them at No. 2 singles; 1 at No. 1 doubles), was the lone singles win for the Saints. The doubles grabbed the other three to help cinch the overall team win.
Rothenberger noted, “I told the doubles we were going to lean on them, that they would have to sweep to give us a chance. We played solid in doubles and couldn’t be more proud with how we played today.”
Senior co-captain Josie Wiebusch and No. 1 doubles partner Macy Weller, a junior, easily secured a 6-2, 6-1 win.
Wiebusch explained their strength in today’s match came from how she and Weller “Set each other up for some good overheads and volleys.”
Weller added that they had to be careful and, “watch the lines because one of the BEA players hit down the line often, and we also needed to get in our serves.”
Serving is an area both players want to work on as they head into one of their toughest team matches Thursday against the other undefeated Big South East Conference team, the Fairmont Cardinals.
Weller admitted she’s “excited but nervous” for the Saints versus Cardinals match while Wiebusch reflected, “We have to work on our personal mistakes and our mental game. We can’t get down on ourselves.”
In regard to the highly anticipated match Thursday, Rothenberger said, “All we need is four (wins). It will be gut-wrenching, multiple third set matches. It will come down to who plays the better tennis that day. We’re going into their territory and they’ll have a good crowd. Hope we have plenty of fan support, too, to see who makes it to the conference finals between Big South East and West winners.”
The Saints travel to Fairmont Thursday with a 4:30 p.m. start time. The last meet of the regular season, and Senior Night, is home Monday, Sept. 27 against Worthington with a 4:30 p.m. start time.