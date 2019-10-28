For the fourth year in a row, the Loyola/Cleveland boys cross-country team will compete in the state tournament. The Section 2A race was held in Blue Earth on Thursday.
Like last year, the Crusaders finished the section race in second place behind St. James.
The Crusaders have nine days to prepare for the state meet Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield
“Training up to the state meet this week will be easier so that we can make sure no one is fatigued or tired so that we can run the fastest race possible,” said Mitchell Johnstone, who took first among the 131 runners with a 16:08.2 over 5,000 meters. He was 10.54 seconds in front of the second-place finisher, a member of the St James team.
Jerrett Peterson was next for the Crusaders and 12th overall with a 16:51. Three spots later, Tyler Erickson crossed the finish line with a 17:05.6. Brett Omtvedt was 34th with an 18:08.3, and James Younge was 51st with an 18:53.3.
Pushing the top five along, Jorden Rossow finished the run in 19:02.0 for 59th place, and Nathan Strobel had a 19:35.0 finish for 79th place. Both were personal records for the eighth graders.
Also taking third, fifth, 14th and 17th, St. James finished with 41 points. The Crusaders scored 113. TCU was third among the 18 teams.
Led by senior Ellie Nygren, the Crusader girls team finished 10th of 19 teams. Nygren was 14th among the 131 runners with a 20:20.1. The winning time was 19:08.19.
Eighth grader Lyndsey Wangsness was 45th and second for the Crusaders with a 22:14.5. Next in line for Loyola/Cleveland, eighth grader Makenna Mueller was 65th overall with a 23:12.4, senior Kaitlyn Sizer was 93rd with a 25:42.1, and eighth grader Lily Croatt was 96th with a 25:47.2.
Behind the front five were eighth grader Jewel Factor in 9th place with a 25:54.2 and senior Caitlin Miller in 106th place with a 26:44.3
The starting gun fires at 2 p.m. for the Class A boys 5K, which will include 16 teams. The Crusaders will start in lane 7.