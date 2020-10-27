Except for a brief lapse in the second set, the host Cleveland volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 victory over Madelia on Tuesday night.
The Clippers took the first set 25-12, ending with a kill by junior middle hitter Emily Kern.
"Cleveland came out strong in the first game against Madelia," Cleveland head coach Bree Meyer said.
The Blackhawks led by as much as five points in the second set 13-8 and 21-17.
But the Clippers outscored Madelia 8-2 the rest of the way for the 25-23 victory, capped off on a ace serve by junior defensive specialist Zoe Porter.
Cleveland never trailed in the third set, jumping to a 7-0 lead on seven straight scoring serves by Porter and winning 25-19.
"Madelia put up a pretty good fight in the second game, and the third," Meyer said. "We lost our intensity after the first game and made many communication errors.
"Overall, it was not our best match, but we are happy to be out on the court!"
Junior middle hitter/co-captain Emily Kern led the Clippers with 12 kills, six blocks, 10 digs and four ace serves.
Junior setter Taylin Gosch had a team-high 29 set assists, with two aces.
Sophomore Emma Sweere had 12 digs. Sophomore Harley Connor and senior co-captain Halle McCabe each had five kills.
Madelia dropped to 0-3 overall and in the Valley Conference.
Cleveland improved to 4-1 and travels to Martin Luther High School at 7:15 p.m. Thursday to meet Martin Luther-GHEC-Truman (1-2).